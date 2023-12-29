AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Leidos’ Pro:Vision© 3 People Screening System Achieves ECAC EU Standard 2.1 Certification

PRNewswire August 15, 2024

RESTON, Va., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a Fortune 500® innovation leader, has received the EU Standard 2.1 certification for its Pro:Vision 3 people screening system from the European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC). The ECAC Common Evaluation Process (CEP) of Security Equipment Certification for Security Scanners (SSc) is a globally recognized, and often required, certification to sell and operate these types of security devices within the European Union.

Leidos is a Fortune 500 (r) innovation company.

“We have an unwavering commitment to achieving and maintaining the highest performance standards with our security technologies,” said Michael Van Gelder, Senior Vice President and Business Area Manager at Leidos. “This certification is an important milestone in our continued enhancements of the Pro:Vision platform.”

Commercially released in 2023, the Pro:Vision 3 features new wideband millimeter wave and deep learning AI algorithms to improve detection and reduce false alarm rates. It also offers a more comfortable hands-down pose and gender-neutral screening for airport passengers, helping simplify checkpoint operations and drive higher throughput.

The Security Enterprise Solutions (SES) Business Area is the cornerstone of Leidos’ comprehensive suite of fully integrated security solutions for aviation, ports, borders, and critical infrastructure customers around the world.

To learn more about Pro:Vision, and Leidos’ suite of aviation security solutions, please visit www.leidos.com/security-detection.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® innovation company rapidly addressing the world’s most vexing challenges in national security and health. The company’s global workforce of 48,000 collaborates to create smarter technology solutions for customers in heavily regulated industries. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $15.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2023. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

