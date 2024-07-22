AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Balbix Named a Representative Vendor in Three Gartner® Hype Cycle™ reports

PRNewswire August 15, 2024

Recognized in both Exposure Assessment Platforms and Cyber Risk Quantification Categories

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Balbix, an AI-powered Cyber Risk and Exposure Management platform, today announced its recognition as a representative vendor in three key 2024 Gartner Hype Cycle reports, including the newly created Exposure Assessment Platforms (EAPs) and Cyber Risk Quantification (CRQ) innovation profiles.

This is a strong testament to Balbix’s strategy for reducing and burning risk. The approach focuses on minimizing exposure and vulnerabilities across assets, applications, and users. Traditional vulnerability management tools are no longer adequate for this objective. Security leaders now seek solutions that not only patch vulnerabilities but also identify all exposures and prioritize them based on their impact on the business.

We are proud to have been identified by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in the Hype Cycle reports for Security Operations and Managing Operational Technology in the EAP category and the Cyber-Risk Management report for the CRQ category,” stated Gaurav Banga. Balbix goes beyond visibility to offer a solution that leverages risk-based prioritization, reducing IT workloads by up to 90% while enabling customers to burn down their cyber risk quickly. Additionally, Balbix is the only solution that can help CISOs quantify risk in dollars, allowing  them to justify their budget and demonstrate  the success of current security programs.”

Balbix distinguishes itself from other EAP platforms by leveraging cutting-edge AI models and algorithms. This includes:

  • Comprehensive Visibility: Balbix ingests data across multiple tools and environments, providing deep insights into exposures such as vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and application risks. By leveraging large language models (LLMs), Balbix identifies significantly more vulnerabilities than traditional methods, ensuring a complete view of an organization’s attack surface.
  • Risk-Based Prioritization: Balbix employs a sophisticated prioritization model that considers severity, threat intelligence, exploitation/accessibility, control effectiveness, and business impact. This approach enables security and IT teams to focus on the most pressing risks.
  • GenAI-Powered Mobilization: Balbix supports a robust stack of capabilities for mobilizing vulnerabilities and exposures, including cyber risk quantification for better alignment, next best steps calculations (driven by Shapely econometric models) that are automatically dispatched into projects and tickets, risk org chart maintenance, automated workflows, exposure mitigation analytics, and integrations with SOAR and remediation tools.

With its GenAI-powered assistant, BIX, Balbix streamlines the communication and execution of remediation actions. BIX adapts its responses to the needs of different roles, ensuring that everyone, from CISOs to IT staff, receives the information they need in a format they can act on.

As the demand for EAPs and CRQ grows, Balbix remains at the forefront of risk and exposure management. Visit balbix.com for more information on Balbix’s recognition in the Gartner Hype Cycles and to explore its platform’s capabilities.

Gartner disclaimers:

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Security Operations, 2024, 29 July 2024, Jonathan Nunez, Andrew Davies

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Cyber-Risk Management, 2024, 22 July 2024, Michael Kranawetter, Jie Zhang, Pedro Pablo Perea de Duenas

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Managing Operational Technology, 2024, 5 August 2024, Kristian Steenstrup, Jo-Ann Clynch

About Balbix

Balbix is revolutionizing cyber risk management by providing businesses with the tools to effectively identify, prioritize, and mitigate their most critical security exposures. By integrating data from across the organization and leveraging advanced AI technologies, Balbix offers a unified platform for exposure assessment and risk quantification. Fortune 500 companies trust Balbix to protect their operations and ensure compliance in an ever-evolving threat landscape. Balbix was recognized in Forbes America’s Best Startup Employers 2024 by CNBC in their 2022 Top 25 Startups for the Enterprise and ranked #32 on the 2021 Deloitte Fast 500 North America.

SOURCE Balbix

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.