Questex’s IHIF Asia 2024 Announces Headline Speakers, DBS Bank Ltd and Future Proof Lab to Share Insights with the Hospitality Investment Community

PRNewswire August 15, 2024

HONG KONG, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Questex’s International Hospitality Investment Forum (IHIF) Asia today announces the event’s headline speakers. IHIF Asia takes place from 9 to 11 September 2024 at the Regent Hong Kong. Register here.

The Opening Keynote will be presented by Taimur Baig, Managing Director and Chief Economist, DBS Bank Ltd who will share insights into global economic trends and the impact on the hospitality sector. “I look forward to attending IHIF Asia to share insights on the global economic and markets outlook, including risks and opportunities in tech, property, green transition, and trade,” said Baig.

The Closing Futurist Speaker is Diana Wu David, CEO of Future Proof Lab, who will close the event with a visionary perspective on the evolving paradigms shaping the competitive landscape for businesses and investors.

IHIF Asia brings together influential figures in the hospitality investment community, including high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), family offices, sovereign wealth funds, private equity groups, global hotel brands, forward-thinking operators, and leading developers.

Key Participants and Sponsors: The inaugural event is set to be a landmark gathering for the hospitality investment community, offering unparalleled opportunities to connect with top investors and industry leaders. With speakers from renowned organizations such as Accor, Hilton, CBRE, and NOBU Hospitality, the event promises to deliver valuable insights and numerous opportunities for exclusive content and networking.

The event will also feature participation from leading investors including BlackRock, Invesco, Starwood Capital, SC Capital, The Oberoi Group, Langham Hospitality Group, OUE Limited, and Swire Hotels.

Registration is now open. Secure your pass today to join the forefront of hospitality investment. For more details and to register, please visit IHIF Asia Website.

Follow Us:

Website: IHIF Asia
LinkedIn: IHIF Asia LinkedIn
X: IHIF Asia X
WeChat: QRCode

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

