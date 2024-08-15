Fractal Launches vaidya.ai, a Multimodal Health Assistant

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Fractal (www.fractal.ai), a global provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics solutions to Fortune 500® companies, announced the launch of vaidya.ai, a healthcare AI platform designed to provide free and accessible healthcare assistance to individuals. This follows Fractal’s earlier launches of marshallgoldsmith.ai (coaching assistant) and kalaido.ai (a free text to image generator in 17 Indian languages).

vaidya.ai ranks among the top-performing AI models, showcasing its ability to understand and interpret medical information with high performance. It scored an average accuracy of 83% when tested on 20 plus years of Post-Graduate NEET/PG-Med examination – a national level entrance exam in India to determine eligibility of candidates for admission to postgraduate medical programs in top medical colleges. Fractal has meticulously trained the model on a curated dataset comprising over 850,000 plus images and text entries, which was collected through open-source, data-annotation, data-collection and synthetic datasets among others. This comprehensive training includes multiple Vision-Language Models (VLM) and Large Language Models (LLM), including one with over 30 billion parameters, ensuring the delivery of reliable responses to users.

“The Fractal AI research team is dedicated to unlocking solutions to complex challenges and creating a meaningful impact for the world. vaidya.ai represents a significant step forward in making healthcare more accessible to everyone. Our goal with vaidya.ai is to enhance people’s access by providing timely, reliable healthcare information,” said Srikanth Velamakanni, Co-founder, Group Chief Executive & Vice Chairman, Fractal.

vaidya.ai offers users free access to interact with the model through both text and images, all without the need for any fees or subscriptions. It can interpret health reports, answer queries in multiple languages, and provide context-specific information. For instance, users can upload health reports and receive summaries in both English, Hindi and other Indian languages, making healthcare information more accessible to non-English speaking populations.

“vaidya.ai is designed to augment healthcare information and doesn’t intend to replace medical advice from medical professionals,” said Suraj Amonkar, Chief AI Research and Platforms Officer at Fractal. “The development involved training models and frameworks using LLM and VLM architectures and validating the models on 20+ years of PG NEET/ PG Medical examination papers, among other metrics to measure how well the models performed. While it offers valuable insights and information, it always encourages users to consult healthcare professionals for medical advice.”

As part of its commitment to continuous improvement, Fractal plans to expand vaidya.ai’s capabilities further. Future updates will include more specialized medical models and enhanced multimodal functionalities, ensuring that vaidya.ai evolves with the needs of the healthcare community.

For more information on vaidya.ai, please visit https://vaidya.ai.

About Fractal

Fractal is one of the most prominent providers of Artificial Intelligence to Fortune 500® companies. Fractal’s vision is to power every human decision in the enterprise, and bring AI, engineering, and design to help the world’s most admired companies.

Fractal’s businesses include Asper.ai (AI for revenue growth management) and Flyfish (generative AI for sales). Fractal incubated Qure.ai, a leading player in healthcare AI for detecting Tuberculosis, Lung cancer, heart failure and stroke.

Fractal currently has 4500+ employees across 17 global locations, including the United States, UK, Ukraine, India, Singapore, Middle East and Australia. Fractal has been recognized as “Great Workplace” and “India’s Best Workplaces for Women” in the top 100 (large) category by The Great Place to Work® Institute; featured as a leader in Data Engineering services 2024 & Data Science Services 2024 by Information Services Group, Leader in AI and Analytics Services Specialists Peak Matrix Assessment 2021 by Everest Group, Leader in Customer Analytics Service Providers Wave™ 2023 by Forrester Research, Inc.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/fractal-launches-vaidyaai-a-multimodal-health-assistant-302223520.html

SOURCE Fractal