AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Prime Focus Technologies debuts CLEAR® AI Agents at IBC 2024

PRNewswire August 16, 2024

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), a pioneer in AI-powered technology solutions, unveils CLEAR® AI Agents at IBC 2024 in Amsterdam. These are designed to assist & co-work with professionals within Media & Entertainment (M&E) enterprises to execute specific tasks across content management, postproduction, and marketing. The agents seamlessly handle repetitive tasks, freeing teams to focus on strategic and creative tasks. Their round-the-clock availability and autonomous capabilities in select areas ensure timely task execution, enhancing the overall user experience. Most importantly, the agents drive scale, contributing to efficiency gains and monetization, ultimately helping content meet revenue.

Prime Focus Technologies (PRNewsfoto/Prime Focus Technologies)

Meet CLEAR® AI Agents:

  • Converse – A personal assistant that helps you engage with and utilize the content in your library to its full potential.
  • Search – Use AI-powered semantic search equipped with the power of reasoning, to find contextual results quickly.
  • Content Highlights – Automatic generation of highlight reels from long-form videos.
  • Social – Generate social media posts and hashtag recommendations to create compelling social narratives.
  • Synopsis and Thumbnails – Generate titles, thumbnails, and synopsis for clips and highlights.
  • Reframe – Automatically convert horizontal videos into square and vertical formats for multiple platforms.
  • Dedup – Compares assets and eliminates redundant versions, ensuring a clean and cost-effective content library.
  • Localize – Translate and transcreate content into the language of choice and expand into newer markets.
  • ImageGen – Generate custom images to build concept art and pre-visualizations during production.

The CLEAR® AI platform now features enhanced support for agent-driven workflows, offering a new level of integration that drives impactful results across the industry.

“The launch of AI Agents underscores the pivotal role generative AI plays in making these intelligent agents a reality,” said Ramki Sankaranarayanan, Founder & Global CEO at PFT. “They are the culmination of seven years of investment in AI, combining Gen AI with the small language models reflecting our commitment to fundamentally reshape the M&E industry. These agents illustrate AI’s ability to drive significant change by enhancing productivity and driving new revenue streams. Get ready to meet your agents at IBC.”

We are in Hall 5 at stand H88. Click here to schedule a meeting.

CLEAR®, where content meets revenue.

About Prime Focus Technologies

Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) is the creator of CLEAR®. It offers streaming platforms, studios, and broadcasters AI technology and media services powered by the cloud that help them enable creativity, efficiency, and, most importantly, revenue generation. PFT works with major companies like Walt Disney– owned Star TV, Channel 4, ITV, Sinclair Broadcast Group, A&E Networks, Warner Bros. Discovery, Hearst, PBS, Paramount, Lionsgate, Crunchyroll, Insight TV, Disney+ Hotstar, BCCI, Tegna, Amazon MGM Studios and more.

For more information, visit: www.primefocustechnologies.com.

Press Contact

T Shobhana
Senior Vice President and Global Head of Marketing
Prime Focus Technologies
Los Angeles, CA
t.shobhana@primefocus.com

 

SOURCE Prime Focus Technologies

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.