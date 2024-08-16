AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
iQIYI’s ‘For The Young Ones’ Premieres, Spotlighting the Daily Lives of Juvenile Prosecutors

PRNewswire August 16, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On August 14, iQIYI, China’s leading online entertainment service, premiered its latest drama series, For The Young Ones, globally on its platform. The series offers a nuanced exploration of widely discussed societal topics, including issues related to minors, and marks the first Chinese drama to feature juvenile prosecutors as main characters.

A still from the drama series ‘For The Young Ones’ (PRNewsfoto/iQIYI)

The story follows a dedicated team of juvenile prosecutors as they navigate complex cases and address the broader societal issues affecting today’s youth. By unraveling intricate clues and uncovering deeper truths, the series goes beyond the courtroom, exploring the root causes of juvenile offenses and shedding light on pressing topics such as school bullying and parental neglect. With a warm and uplifting tone, the stories invite audiences to reflect on the human side of legal cases, showcasing how prosecutors take a holistic approach to their responsibilities by working together with families, schools, and communities to support minors.

Leading up to its premiere, the drama has generated high anticipation, thanks in part to its outstanding cast, including actor Yi ZHANG, known for his powerful performances in the hit iQIYI original drama The Knockout, and celebrated actress Lan QIN. They bring the everyday realities of prosecutors to life with compelling performances, skillfully showcasing their professionalism and allowing audiences to connect with their emotions.

“We hope this show highlights that juvenile prosecutors do more than handle cases; they play a crucial role in shaping youth’s lives. We also aim to raise awareness among adults about how to respond to incidents involving minors and ensure their well-being,” said Zhiqi JIA, head of iQIYI Qixi Studio and chief producer of the series.

This drama series reflects iQIYI’s commitment to creating impactful content that sparks important conversations about social issues. Following the premiere of the thought-provoking film Trending Topic last November, which addressed cyberbullying, For The Young Ones further underscores iQIYI’s dedication to using its premium content to raise awareness and promote positive social change.

CONTACT: iQIYI Press, press@qiyi.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/iqiyis-for-the-young-ones-premieres-spotlighting-the-daily-lives-of-juvenile-prosecutors-302224189.html

SOURCE iQIYI

