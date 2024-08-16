AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
WSPN Secures $30 Million in Seed Funding to Redefine the Future of Digital Payments with Stablecoin 2.0

PRNewswire August 16, 2024

SINGAPORE, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — WSPN (Worldwide Stablecoin Payment Network), a leading provider of next-generation stablecoin infrastructure, has raised US$30 million in Seed funding round. This round was led by Folius Ventures and Foresight Venture, with participation from prominent investors including Hash Global, Generative Ventures, RedPoint Capital, and a consortium of top-tier investment companies, exchanges and foundations.

WSPN distinguishes itself through its team of seasoned professionals with experience at industry leaders such as CTH, Paxos, and Visa (NYSE: V), bringing decades of combined expertise in payments and stablecoin operations. Further solidifying its position, WSPN has garnered support from over 30 exchanges, more than 10 major wallets, and dozens of prominent payment institutions and market makers. This robust foundation enables WSPN to confidently build a truly global digital payment network.

WSPN is building a more secure, efficient, and transparent payment solution by working towards establishing a global framework and a new digital payment ecosystem. The company is committed to providing users with a superior stablecoin experience, powered by its groundbreaking “Stablecoin 2.0” approach.

Introducing Stablecoin 2.0

WSPN is pioneering the concept of Stablecoin 2.0, setting the new standard for the next generation of stablecoins. The Company’s mission extends beyond creating a stable digital currency; it aims to design and develop infrastructure that embodies the essence of Web3, with a focus on enhancing the robustness and transparency of stablecoin systems.

Here’s how WSPN is building Stablecoin 2.0:

  • User-Centric Value Distribution: WSPN plans to introduce its own governance token, allowing users to share in the ecosystem’s long-term value and have a direct influence on its development trajectory, embodying the “From the People, For the People” principle.
  • Community-Driven Governance: WSPN will adopt on-chain voting, empowering token holders to participate in key decision-making processes. This ensures the ecosystem remains transparent, accountable, and responsive to its users, with decisions and asset verifications transparently recorded on the blockchain.
  • Enhanced Accessibility and Payment System Upgrade: WSPN aims to streamline user interfaces and reduce entry barriers, making stablecoin usage more accessible to both individuals and institutions. This approach not only drives mainstream adoption but also seeks to upgrade existing electronic payment and settlement systems.
  • Comprehensive Value Ecosystem: WSPN is committed to develop a wide range of products and use cases, from asset management to everyday transactions, unlocking the full potential of stablecoins for users globally.

“This substantial capital injection will significantly accelerate our efforts to bring about the next generation of stablecoin infrastructure,” said Raymond Yuan, Founder and CEO of WSPN. “We are excited to collaborate with our esteemed investors to build a more robust, transparent, and user-centric stablecoin ecosystem that can power the future of finance.”

About WSPN

WSPN is a leading provider of next-generation stablecoin infrastructure, committed to building a more secure, efficient, and transparent payment solution for the global economy. Their flagship product, WUSD stablecoin, is pegged 1:1 to the U.S. Dollar and aims to optimize secure and licensed digital payments for Web3 users.  WSPN ‘s Stablecoin 2.0 approach prioritizes user-centricity, community governance, and accessibility, paving the way for widespread stablecoin adoption.

Learn more: www.wspn.io | X | LinkedIn

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/wspn-secures-30-million-in-seed-funding-to-redefine-the-future-of-digital-payments-with-stablecoin-2-0–302224289.html

SOURCE WSPN

