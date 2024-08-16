China’s E Fund Management and Brazil’s Itau Unibanco Asset Management Engage in Strategic Dialogue, Together Promoting China-Brazil Financial Collaboration

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, E Fund Management Co., Ltd. (E Fund), China’s largest mutual fund manager, and Itau Unibanco Asset Management Ltd. (IAM), Brazil’s largest private asset manager, reached a mutual understanding to enhance collaboration across multiple fronts in the future.

In recent years, the bilateral relationship between China and Brazil has experienced significant positive growth. Notably, the inaugural China-Brazil Financial Forum held in March this year proved to be a resounding success. Forum participants unanimously agreed on the strategic significance of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations, emphasizing the need to embrace fresh opportunities, explore innovative approaches, and expand collaborative efforts in emerging sectors.

E Fund is a leading comprehensive fund manager in China with over RMB 3.3 trillion (USD 464 billion) under management. It offers investment solutions to onshore and offshore clients, helping clients achieve long-term sustainable investment performances. E Fund’s clients include both individuals and institutions, ranging from central banks, sovereign wealth funds, social security funds, pension funds, insurance and reinsurance companies, to corporates and banks. Long-term oriented, it has been focusing on the investment management business since inception and believes in the power of in-depth research and time in investing. It is a pioneer and leading practitioner in responsible investments in China and is widely recognized as one of the most trusted and outstanding Chinese asset managers.

Xiaoyan Liu, Co-chairman of the Board and CEO of E Fund said, “Against the backdrop of the high-level opening up of the China’s capital market, E Fund is accelerating its globalization strategy. The cooperation and exchange with IAM will help E Fund provide a more diversified range of products and higher-quality services to our investors. It will also serve as a bridge for investors in Brazil and the broader region to understand and invest in China. We will explore with IAM a broad set of possibilities for collaboration.”

IAM is the asset management company of Itau Unibanco, one of the largest banks in Latin America. IAM’s roots trace back to 1957 when it launched Brazil’s first equity mutual fund. With more than 65 years of history, IAM remains at the forefront of the Latin American financial sector with more than USD 170 billion AUM across a complete platform of products, including ETF and other listed funds, fixed income and private credit products as well as a multi-strategy platform with more than 120 portfolio managers. IAM’s structure includes more than 200 professionals in offices in Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, New York, Miami and Santiago.

“The partnership with E Fund is aligned with IAM’s strategic agenda of always seeking the best investment opportunities for our clients, in any scenario and with geographic and asset diversification. Additionally, it contributes to our international expansion, broadening the scope and reach of our offerings and strategies,” said Carlos Augusto Salamonde, Head of Global Investment Management at IAM.

While the economic cooperation prospects between China and Brazil are broad, both E Fund and IAM are confident that this collaboration will leverage strength and expertise of both organizations to deepen bilateral financial cooperation and empower high-quality development of trade and investment between the two countries.

