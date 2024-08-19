AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Global retailer SHEIN to showcase Spring/Summer 24 arrivals with showroom experience in Sydney

PRNewswire August 19, 2024

SYDNEY, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — SHEIN will bring an exclusive SS24 showroom experience to vibrant Sydney from 23rd – 26th August 2024.

The highly anticipated event promises to be a celebration of style, showcasing SHEIN’s latest arrivals for Spring/Summer 2024 across six collections, plus a new collaboration with renowned Australian designer Alice McCall. Visitors to the showroom will be able to shop items on display via QR code alongside enjoying free daily giveaways.

Alice McCall’s second collection is part of SHEIN X – the program under SHEIN to support independent brands, artists and designers – and features 65 pieces that capture McCall’s signature feminine style and celebrates her 21 years of fashion design.

The style icon first partnered with SHEIN in 2023 releasing a limited-edition capsule collection. “Following the success of my first collection with SHEIN that was available across the ANZ region and the United States, I am excited for my latest global collection and newest designs to be included in the SS24 showroom event in Sydney,” said Alice.

Discussing the inspiration behind her latest collection, which heroes intricate detailing and vibrant pieces, Alice revealed: “The concept of dopamine dressing, which is all about finding happiness in our sartorial choices, was a significant influence. I hold strong belief in the fact that the perfect ensemble can elevate our spirits, and with this in mind, the collection was designed to embody the essence of the ‘look good, feel good’ philosophy.

SHEIN’s SS24 showroom event will not only highlight the brand’s fashion-forward collections but also serve as a platform for cultural exchange, fostering connections between fashion lovers and thought leaders. Alice McCall will participate in a highly anticipated panel discussion with other industry thought leaders sharing their perspective as to how fashion can inspire and play a role in our motivation.

As SHEIN continues to redefine the industry with its unique on-demand business model, this event will spotlight how the global giant is making the beauty of fashion accessible to all.

Capturing the essence of positivity and confidence, visitors to the SHEIN showroom will be able to immerse themselves in the unique styles of SHEIN’s SS24 collections:

  • VcaySHEIN VCAY features all your must-pack fashion essentials for a complete vacation style.
  • BaeSHEIN BAE serves you the latest sassy, head-turning fits for your next fun night out.
  • Musera A muse in your own era.
  • LuneEmpowering all modern women with limitless style.
  • ModSHEIN MOD is an eclectic collection of vibrant and historically cool styles for fun, bright retro looks.

The SS24 showroom event follows successful SHEIN pop-ups across Australia, seven in total spanning Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and most recently, Perth.

We are thrilled to be bringing our SS24 showroom experience to Sydney, a city known for its vibrant fashion scene and discerning style enthusiasts,” said a SHEIN spokesperson.

SHEIN has always been at the forefront of fashion, offering an unparalleled selection of the latest trends and unique styles at affordable price points.”

With SHEIN events across Australia attracting mass crowds, the SS24 showroom event will see the brand spotlight its innovative approach to fashion with curated collections that embody SHEIN’s commitment to affordability, diversity, and inclusivity – infused with radiant colours, cool vintage aesthetics, and enchanting floral prints.

SHEIN SS24 Showroom
WHERE: 65 York Street, Sydney
WHEN: 23rd – 25th August, 10am-7pm | 26 August 10am-6pm

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/global-retailer-shein-to-showcase-springsummer-24-arrivals-with-showroom-experience-in-sydney-302224102.html

SOURCE SHEIN

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

