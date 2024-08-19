EVENTXPO 2024: The Ultimate Event Industry Gathering Kicks Off Today

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — EVENTXPO 2024 officially kicks off today at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, marking the start of a groundbreaking three-day event that is set to redefine the business events industry. As the premier platform for innovation, knowledge exchange, and networking, this year’s expo promises to be more than just an exhibition—it’s a gateway to transforming your business. A key highlight of the expo is the Pocket Talk Series, where industry experts will share insights that are crucial for anyone involved in the events industry.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

Gracing Ceremony:

Join us on 19 August at 11:00 AM for the Gracing Ceremony, graced by YB Dato’ Sri Reezal Merican Naina Merican, Chairman of MATRADE. This will be followed by a significant MoU signing between MACEOS, AFECA, and MyCEB, witnessed by the Chairman of MATRADE.

Exhibition Showcase:

Explore a dynamic exhibition featuring top industry names such as Berjaya Hotel & Resorts, Kind Malaysia, R.E. Rogers, Sime Darby, Intercontinental, SPICE Penang, PICO, United Nations Children Fund, and participation from Sabah and Sarawak.

Interactive Experiences

Hands-on opportunities with the latest event innovations.

The Pocket Talk Series: Learn from the Best

At the heart of EVENTXPO 2024 is the Pocket Talk Series, a lineup of short, impactful sessions designed to provide attendees with actionable insights across a spectrum of relevant topics:

“Technology is Useless!” By Kevin Ng , Head of Commercial, JUBLIA

Date: 19th August 2024 | Time: 2:00 PM

Kevin Ng challenges the status quo, exploring the limitations of technology in the events industry and how to leverage it effectively.

“What’s Your Event Worth? Linking Events to Revenue” By Will Kataria , CVENT

Date: 19th August 2024 | Time: 2:30 PM

Discover how to quantify the success of your events and directly link them to revenue growth.

“Designing Impact: The Art of Booth Planning” By Vivian Leaw , PICO International

Date: 20th August 2024 | Time: 11:00 AM

Learn the secrets of booth design that not only attract but also engage and convert visitors.

“Custom vs Modular Booths: Tailoring Your Perfect Exhibition Space” By Catherine Neo and Jim Tham , INNOGEN

Date: 20th August 2024 | Time: 11:30 AM

Explore the pros and cons of custom and modular booths to find the perfect fit for your brand.

“Cyber Attack x Hacker: Impact on Business Events Industry” By Siraj Jalil , Malaysia Cyber Consumer Association

Date: 20th August 2024 | Time: 2:00 PM

Delve into the world of cybersecurity and learn about the potential threats facing the business events industry.

“Next-Gen Event Strategies: Balancing Creativity, Personalization, and Security” By EVENESIS

Date: 20th August 2024 | Time: 2:30 PM

Discover the latest strategies to innovate while ensuring data protection and personalized experiences.

Why Attend EVENTXPO 2024?

EVENTXPO 2024 offers a unique platform to:

Engage with Industry Leaders: Network with key players in the business events industry and forge valuable connections.

Discover Cutting-Edge Solutions: Explore innovative products and services that can elevate your next event.

Gain Actionable Insights: Attend the Pocket Talk Series to stay ahead of the curve with the latest trends, strategies, and best practices.

Join Us at EVENTXPO 2024

Whether you’re an event organiser, marketer, exhibitor, or tech enthusiast, EVENTXPO 2024 has something for everyone. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect, learn, and grow. Be part of the future of the business events industry!

Registration:

To confirm your attendance, please register here: https://form.evenesis.com/eventxpo2024

About EVENTXPO 2024

EVENTXPO 2024 is organised by MACEOS and co-organised MyCEB, in conjunction with Malaysia Business Events Week (MBEW) 2024, aiming to highlight Malaysia’s strategic role in the global business events industry.

