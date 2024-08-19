HP Awarded Frost & Sullivan’s 2024 Global Customer Value Leadership Award for Its Outstanding Innovations in the Gaming Headset Industry

HP’s HyperX brand leverages cutting-edge technology and community engagement to deliver superior comfort, sound quality, and long battery life in its gaming headsets, setting a new standard for global users.

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan recently researched the gaming headset industry and, based on its findings, recognizes HP with the 2024 Global Customer Value Leadership Award. HP has been at the forefront of the gaming headset market through its innovative HyperX brand, which leverages sophisticated technology and community engagement to deliver superior comfort, exceptional sound quality, long battery life, and an immersive gaming experience.

HP’s strategic acquisition of HyperX has driven innovation within its product lineup and enabled the development of highly differentiated headsets prioritizing comfort and performance. These headsets are created using materials such as aluminum, ensuring a design that is both lightweight and durable, while incorporating memory foam to enhance the ergonomic comfort.

Moreover, HP’s dedication to premium sound quality is reflected in its specialized approach to audio engineering. The company’s headsets feature advanced technologies such as proprietary DTS® HeadphoneX® Spatial Audio technology, which enhances the gaming experience by delivering precise sound localization and balance. HP also excels in battery efficiency, with the HyperX Cloud III Wireless offering up to 120 hours of playtime and the Cloud Alpha Wireless offering up to 300 hours, setting new industry benchmarks. This attention to detail and dedication to long-lasting performance ensures gamers enjoy extended play without frequent recharging.

“The company has demonstrated a farsighted vision by identifying how gaming experiences will evolve. For example, as over half of the headsets sold worldwide are wireless, HP is pushing the boundaries of battery life with efficient power consumption and optimized audio output to enable longer hours of play between charges,” said Alaa Saayed, Senior Program Director at Frost & Sullivan.

HP’s forward-thinking approach extends beyond product development to actively engaging with the gaming community. By connecting with gamers on platforms such as X, formerly known as Twitter, and Discord, HP gathers invaluable feedback and insights to inform and constantly refine its product offerings. This continuous loop of feedback and improvement ensures that HP remains attuned to the latest trends and preferences.

The company’s community engagement strategy also includes organizing in-store experience zones where gamers can try HyperX headsets in real gaming environments. This helps potential customers make informed decisions and fosters a deeper connection between HP and its user base. As a result, HP continually evolves its products to meet the ever-evolving needs of gamers and ensure sustained growth and innovation.

“One of HP’s pillars for gaming headset development is community engagement, which can lead to an accelerated innovation process that can ensure future growth. Part of this entails the company studying the entire journey that potential customers go through when making a purchase decision and using the information to identify evolving needs and market trends,” noted Bernasconi.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Customer Value Leadership Award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, with a focus on improving the return on investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company’s unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

