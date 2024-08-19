Microland Appoints Sam Mathew as President

BENGALURU, India, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Microland, India’s leading IT infrastructure services company, has appointed Sam Mathew as its President. Mathew will be based in Microland’s New Jersey office in the US and will oversee the company’s global growth strategy, client engagement, technology partnerships, and delivery excellence.

Mathew brings over 29 years of experience in IT infrastructure, cloud, and consulting services to Microland. He has held senior leadership roles at Wipro Technologies and DXC, as the SVP and Global Business Head for Cloud and Infrastructure Services. He has a proven track record of driving digital transformation at scale for clients across industries and geographies.

Pradeep Kar, Founder, Chairman, and Managing Director of Microland Limited, welcomed Sam to the Microland family. “Sam is a seasoned leader with a wealth of experience and a passion for customer success. In his role, he will be instrumental in steering Microland’s strategic transformation, solidifying our position as the preferred partner for enterprises navigating their technology journeys. Sam will also strengthen Microland’s thought leadership in reimagining how next-gen infrastructure can turbocharge every facet of an enterprise,” said Kar.

“I am delighted to join Microland, a company that has 35 years of deep focus and expertise in infrastructure management and a strong vision for the future of AI-led IT. Microland is well-positioned to help enterprises leverage the power of next-gen technologies like AI and ML to create competitive advantage and business value. I look forward to working with the talented Microland team and our clients and partners to achieve new levels of excellence and innovation,” said Sam Mathew, President, Microland Limited.

About Microland

Microland is a pioneering IT Infrastructure services and consulting company headquartered in Bangalore, India, with a proven track record of delivering tangible business outcomes for 35 years. Today, as enterprises recognize that networks underpin the functionality and efficiency of modern digital systems and support innovation, we provide next-generation technologies such as AI, automated operations, and platform-driven solutions – which drive operational excellence, agility, and productivity for organizations worldwide. Our team of over 4,600 experts delivers services in over 100 countries across Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America, offering cutting-edge solutions in networks, cloud, data centers, cybersecurity, services management, applications, and automation. Recognized by leading industry analysts for our innovative strategies, Microland is committed to strong governance, environmental sustainability, and fostering an inclusive workplace where diverse talent thrives. When businesses work with Microland, they connect with the best talent, technologies, and solutions to create unparalleled value.

For more information, visit www.microland.com

Contact: sobia.sahar@microland.com

SOURCE Microland