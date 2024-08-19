AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • children

Vantage Foundation Supports Saigon Children’s Charity

PRNewswire August 19, 2024

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Vantage Foundation is delighted to announce its partnership with Saigon Children’s Charity (saigonchildren), a prominent UK-registered organisation dedicated to providing educational opportunities and support for disadvantaged children in Vietnam.

Vantage Foundation Supports Saigon Children's Charity

Founded in 1992, Saigon Children’s Charity has been instrumental in overcoming barriers to education across Vietnam, including poverty, geography, and disability. The charity’s efforts include offering scholarships to enable students to study without financial worries, building educational facilities in underserved areas, providing vital vocational training and supporting children with special needs.

Vantage Foundation’s contributions will help to enhance Saigon Children’s scholarship programmes for the upcoming 2024-2025 school year and supporting their educational journey.

Steven Xie, Executive Director of Vantage Foundation, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, “We are honoured to support Saigon Children’s vital work in improving access to education for children in Vietnam. Education is a powerful tool for change, and we are proud to contribute to the bright future of these students.”

Van Vuong, Head of Fundraising and Communications of Saigon Children’s Charity CIO said: “We are always grateful when we receive support, whether financial or through other activities, and welcome those interested to follow our updates and consider joining our efforts.”

Vantage Foundation is dedicated to fostering educational opportunities and improving the well-being of communities globally. This donation aligns with Vantage Foundation’s mission to better the lives of others through impactful partnerships and community engagement.

For more information on Saigon Children’s Charity and how you can get involved, visit their website at www.saigonchildren.com.

About Vantage Foundation

Vantage Foundation is an independent charitable organisation launched at the McLaren Technology Centre in the UK in 2023. The foundation has worked with charity organisations around the world, including The iREDE Foundation in Nigeria, Teach For Malaysia in Malaysia, and Instituto Claret in Brazil.

For more information, please visit www.vantage.foundation

SOURCE Vantage Foundation

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.