  • new product

Latest Version of the Appian Platform Transforms Enterprise Data and Process Automation with AI-Driven Innovations

PRNewswire August 20, 2024

LONDON, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced the latest version of the Appian Platform, designed to transform how organisations orchestrate enterprise data and automate processes. This release delivers support for more enterprise AI use cases with expanded compliance, offering a strong framework to help organisations prepare for current and forthcoming AI regulations.

“The implementation of a generative AI-powered chatbot has transformed our procurement process,” said Michael Parks, Director of Procurement & Contract Services, Texas Department of Public Safety. “This tool provides our procurement officials with immediate access to regulations, information, and guidance on state contracting procedures, all while leveraging secure, internal data and offering precise citations. By streamlining access to critical information, the chatbot enhances efficiency and enables our staff to focus on delivering exceptional service to the public.”

The latest release of the Appian Platform introduces the expansion of several AI capabilities, designed to enhance data and process automation for enterprises. Appian’s Copilot updates empower users to get faster answers from their enterprise data and documents, with plain language and fewer steps. AI Copilot and AI Skills also now meet HITRUST certification requirements. HITRUST certification is a comprehensive security framework that provides a standardised and rigorous approach to managing risk and protecting sensitive information, including compliance with HIPAA. 

Appian AI enhancements in 24.3 include: 

  • AI Copilot for data fabric, now available in preview, offers immediate insights across your enterprise data within a unified chat space. AI Copilot provides transparent and trustworthy answers, citing source data for verification. 
  • Enterprise Copilot allows users to easily locate information across curated sets of documents by simply asking the AI, even without knowing the specific document set. 
  • Process HQ with AI-suggested starting points accelerates process investigations by offering AI-suggested views with KPIs, process details, and filters, ensuring the right questions are being answered. 
  • AI Copilot in Case Management Studio helps users quickly pinpoint information with case comment and document summaries and helps users create data fields with a guided data modeling experience. 
  • AI Copilot for developers helps developers automate test-case generation for expression rules, both making test generation faster and increasing test coverage.
  • Prompt Builder AI skill is now available natively in additional new Appian Cloud locations, including Australia, Canada, France, the United Kingdom and Ireland, India, and Brazil for additional support in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and South America.

Additional updates include enhancements to the Appian Platform’s data fabric, low-code, and automation capabilities. These upgrades streamline workflows by integrating people, technology, and data into a cohesive system, allowing users to tackle business challenges more efficiently and focus on higher-impact tasks. 

“Appian AI Copilot empowers users to explore and understand their enterprise data more effectively, using natural language and fewer steps. Now, you can ask AI Copilot questions about your entire data catalog, providing comprehensive insights and enabling more informed decision-making,” said Sanat Joshi, Executive Vice President of Product and Solutions at Appian.

For more information about the latest Appian Platform release, please visit appian.com/whats-new

About Appian 

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian AI Process Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimise even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world’s most innovative organisations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimise operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

Follow Appian: Twitter, LinkedIn.

Follow Appian UK: Twitter, LinkedIn.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/latest-version-of-the-appian-platform-transforms-enterprise-data-and-process-automation-with-ai-driven-innovations-302224966.html

SOURCE Appian

