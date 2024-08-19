AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Group-IB and SecurityHQ Announce Global Partnership to Strengthen Cybersecurity and Enhance SOC Capabilities

PRNewswire August 19, 2024

SINGAPORE, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Group-IB, a leading creator of cybersecurity technologies to investigate, prevent, and fight digital crime, announced today the signing of a global partnership agreement with SecurityHQ, a global independent Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP). With this partnership, SecurityHQ will leverage Group-IB’s Threat Intelligence, Attack Surface Management and Digital Risk Protection to bolster its global Security Operation Centers (SOCs), as well as Fraud Protection services as part of its portfolio to enhance the defences for its financial services customers.

The signing of the MSSP agreement was held at Group-IB’s headquarters in Singapore, between Vladimir Goliashev, Director of MSSP and MDR of Group-IB, and Aaron Hambleton, Director (MEA) of SecurityHQ.

[Left] Aaron Hambleton, Director (MEA) of SecurityHQ, and [right] Vladimir Goliashev, Director of MSSP and MDR of Group-IB.

“We are thrilled to partner with SecurityHQ, a recognized leader in the managed security services landscape. This collaboration is a significant step forward in advancing global cybersecurity efforts. By integrating our cutting-edge solutions in Attack Surface Management, Threat Intelligence, and Digital Risk Protection with SecurityHQ’s extensive expertise and operational reach, we are enhancing the capabilities of Security Operation Centers (SOCs) worldwide,” said Vladimir Goliashev, Director of MSSP and MDR of Group-IB. “This partnership not only strengthens our mutual commitment to safeguarding critical digital assets but also underscores our shared vision of delivering unparalleled security solutions. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration that will drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

“Group-IB has consistently stood out in delivering high-quality threat intelligence and comprehensive insights that are crucial for our operations,” said Aaron Hambleton, Regional Director (MEA) of SecurityHQ. “Our alignment in objectives reinforced our decision to partner with Group-IB as we believe that, together, we can provide unparalleled service and protection to our clients.”

In 2024, Group-IB was recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with a prestigious 5-Star Award in its 2024 Partner Program Guide, which is awarded to the companies that have built their partner programs to go above and beyond in their commitment to nurturing strong, profitable, and successful channel partnerships.

Group-IB’s MSSP and MDR Partner Program provides a comprehensive, scalable suite of tools for threat intelligence, threat hunting, and incident response, all with the flexibility of pay-as-you-go licensing. This program is tailored to equip MSSP partners with the essential resources to effectively tackle, prevent, and eliminate digital threats. By continuously refining our solutions for MSSP partners, Group-IB supports their expansion, boosts business performance, and encourages the creation of new managed services or enhancements to existing offerings.

ABOUT GROUP-IB
Established in 2003, Group-IB is a leading creator of cybersecurity technologies to investigate, prevent, and fight digital crime globally. Headquartered in Singapore, and with Digital Crime Resistance Centers in the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Central Asia, and the Asia-Pacific, Group-IB analyses and neutralizes regional and country-specific cyber threats via its Unified Risk Platform, offering unparalleled defence through its industry-leading Threat Intelligence, Fraud Protection, Digital Risk Protection, Managed Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Business Email Protection, and External Attack Surface Management solutions, catering to government, retail, healthcare, gaming, financial sectors, and beyond. Group-IB collaborates with international law enforcement agencies like INTERPOL, EUROPOL, and AFRIPOL to fortify cybersecurity worldwide, and has been awarded by advisory agencies including Aite-Novarica, Gartner, Forrester, Frost & Sullivan, and KuppingerCole.

For more information, visit us at www.group-ib.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

ABOUT SECURITYHQ
SecurityHQ is a technology-agnostic MSSP that designs and architects custom security solutions to fit your environment’s specific needs. Whether that includes fully managing your security program or filling in well-defined gaps, we serve as an extension of your security team and give you the essential elements you need to protect your organization: time and insights. With bespoke managed services ranging from 24/7 MDR to threat and risk advisory to proactive security posture management, our 450+ SOC Analysts and Engineers detect and remediate threats with a 62% lower noise-to-signal ratio than competitors.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES

Group-IB Public Relations

PR@Group-IB.com

Eleanor Barlow – SecurityHQ

pr@securityhq.com

 

SOURCE Group-IB

