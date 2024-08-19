HungryPanda Celebrates International Delivery Rider Appreciation Day with Community Event in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — HungryPanda, the world’s leading overseas Asian food delivery platform, successfully celebrated International Delivery Rider Appreciation Day on Sunday, 18 August, with a special community event at the Gig Workers’ Hub, located within the Multicultural Hub at 506 Elizabeth Street, Melbourne VIC 3000.

The event brought together delivery riders, restaurant partners, and users for an afternoon of food, refreshments, and meaningful connections. Distinguished guests included Lord Mayor Nick Reece, Andrew Copolov, Director of the Gig Workers Hub, and Trevor Du, Vice-President of the Melbourne Chinatown Association, all of whom contributed their insights to this important occasion.

Lord Mayor Nick Reece underscored the importance of supporting gig workers in Melbourne, and praised HungryPanda’s effort, stating, “We know that our gig workers have a tough job—they’re out there in all kinds of weather, rain, hail, or shine, delivering meals when people need them most. To support them, we’ve set up this hub where they can take a break, rest, and recharge their batteries before heading back out to continue their essential work. The City of Melbourne is proud to back initiatives that enhance the well-being of all our workers.”

Andrew Copolov, Founder and Director of the Gig Workers Hub, who himself once worked as a food delivery rider, shared the inspiration behind the project. “This hub was created not just as a resource centre, but as a community space,” he explained. “Events like today‘s are vital for fostering a sense of belonging and recognizing the significant contributions of gig workers in Melbourne.”

Amidst ongoing discussions around industrial relations reforms, HungryPanda reaffirmed its commitment to supporting and celebrating the vital contributions of delivery riders. As part of this year’s celebration, HungryPanda introduced a ‘Rider Station Map’ within its app, highlighting locations where delivery riders can find facilities to rest and recharge.

Besides sponsoring the Gig Workers Hub, HungryPanda also officially opened 33 Rider Stations across Australia in partnership with local restaurants, including thirteen in Sydney, three each in Adelaide and Perth, and seven each in Canberra and Melbourne. These restaurant based stations further demonstrate HungryPanda‘s dedication to enhancing rider welfare and ensuring they have access to essential amenities while on duty.

Trevor Du, Vice President & Co-Founder of the Melbourne Chinatown Association, expressed his enthusiasm for expanding rider support in the area. “It’s crucial that we continue to uplift the gig workers who connect our community with the food and culture we hold dear,” he said. “Establishing more rider stations, particularly in and around Melbourne’s Chinatown, is a fantastic initiative that showcases how the community can actively support these essential workers of diverse backgrounds.”

HungryPanda extends its heartfelt gratitude to Sushi Hub and Top Tea for generously providing the food and beverages that fuelled the event.

Looking ahead, HungryPanda aims to build on the success of this year‘s initiatives by continuing to expand its support for delivery riders across Australia and beyond and expects to set new benchmarks for rider welfare, fostering a more sustainable and inclusive environment for gig workers worldwide.

About HungryPanda

Founded in 2017, HungryPanda is currently the largest overseas Asian food delivery platform and the only food delivery platform to rank in Deloitte’s 2021 UK Technology Fast 50. Starting in Nottingham, U.K., HungryPanda has expanded to more than 80 cities in 10 countries: the U.K., France, Italy, the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea and Singapore. Currently, HungryPanda works with over 80,000 riders, 100,000 merchants and serves over 6 million users worldwide. This year, HungryPanda sets sights on $1 billion in gross transaction volume. For more information visit www.hungrypanda.co.

About International Delivery Rider Appreciation Day

Established by HungryPanda in 2023, International Delivery Rider Appreciation Day serves as a poignant reminder of the tireless efforts of delivery riders who play a pivotal role in connecting communities with their favorite meals. The date “818” symbolically reflects the silhouette of a rider’s bicycle with bags, paying homage to their integral role in food delivery. Moreover, the phonetic similarity between the sound of “8” and “eat” fosters a delightful connection with the very essence of food, further strengthening the bond between riders and the joy of dining experiences.

