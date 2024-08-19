Bybit P2P Helps Users Cushion Volatility With BTC Price Protection

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is bolstering user protection against Bitcoin price fluctuations. The platform has introduced new tools to safeguard BTC positions from market volatility and extreme price movements. To encourage adoption, Bybit P2P users can now activate BTC price protection and earn rewards by simply signing up on the event page until September 16, 11:00 PM UTC.

Price protection is a valued tool for prudent investors looking to mitigate volatility risks. Offering protection against irregular market conditions, the Bybit P2P BTC price protection feature helps users anchor in their starting position despite price movements against downside risks.

Bybit P2P users may register for the campaign before making a first-time deposit of more than 100 USDT in order to trade in BTC through Bybit’s Spot exchange. Users must hold the BTC until the end of the event to be eligible for the potential subsidy of up to 100 USDT.

Upon successful completion of the task, users can sit back and enjoy instant BTC price protection: should the BTC price drop below the initial average purchase price on the final day of the event, Bybit will subsidize the difference up to 100 USDT based on the amount of BTC held.

“Whether it is platform stability, product variety, or protection mechanism, Bybit is committed to supporting our community the best we can. And our P2P BTC Price Protection is one of our latest features to help our customers achieve peace of mind in trading,” said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director of Bybit.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 40 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bybit-p2p-helps-users-cushion-volatility-with-btc-price-protection-302225129.html

SOURCE Bybit