  • new product

Towards the Shared Future: A New Documentary Series by Tim Hague Unveils China’s Vision for Prosperity

PRNewswire August 19, 2024
  • With a focus on Common Prosperity, Tim embarks on an in-depth exploration of five key projects in Zhejiang, China, revealing personal insights into healthcare, environmental sustainability, design, social welfare, and internet technology.
  • The film series will be released on Youku-Get App Channel at YouTube and other video apps starting August 14th.

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Towards the Shared Future documentary series, spearheaded by Tim Hague, an international media professional, and directed by Zhang Wei, the General Director of Youku Pan Entertainment Center, and Liu Min, the Content Director at Siguoyai Films, offers viewers a unique perspective on Zhejiang’s efforts towards achieving common prosperity. Through Hague’s explorations across various counties in Zhejiang Province, from remote mountainous regions to thriving coastal areas, the documentary provides an intimate look at innovative projects transforming local communities broken down into healthcare, environmental initiatives, economic growth, social welfare, and advancements in internet technology.

Utilizing an international storytelling perspective, the documentary creates vivid narratives through Tim’s personal experiences, providing a microcosmic view of Zhejiang’s substantial achievements as a demonstration zone for common prosperity. Towards the Shared Future portrays Zhejiang’s pioneering initiatives, practical efforts, and its emphasis on heritage, development, and innovation, driving the region towards shared prosperity.

The first three episodes feature Tim’s journey through Western Zhejiang where he visits Jingning She Autonomous County to witness the preservation of intangible cultural heritage. In Kaihua County, stories of public welfare legacies unfold. The transformation of Qingshan Village into a model new rural area integrating art and environmental sustainability is highlighted as well. Additionally, Tim explores an aging society solution project called “Common Wealth Ark” on the Eastern Zhejiang islands that leverages modern technology to enhance healthcare accessibility for elderly residents.

This compelling narrative is guided under the auspices of China’s National Radio and Television Administration and China Foreign Languages Publishing Administration with support from both Zhejiang Provincial Department of Publicity and Beijing Municipal Bureau of Radio & Television. Jointly produced with China Review Studio, Alibaba Rural Revitalization Fund and Youku Information Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., this initiative showcases a significant collaboration aimed at promoting rural revitalization through media.

The first three episodes will release sequentially starting from August 14th on Youku, Phoenix TV Satellite Channel, as well as Youku Channel at YouTube, among other media outlets, ensuring global accessibility to these insightful stories. Its international version of a 60-minute episode will be available in the upcoming October.

For more information about Towards the Shared Future, please visit https://youtu.be/a6_02F76e6Q

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/towards-the-shared-future-a-new-documentary-series-by-tim-hague-unveils-chinas-vision-for-prosperity-302225164.html

SOURCE China Review Studio

