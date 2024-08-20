AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

ROYAL MANSOUR MARRAKECH IN MOROCCO WINS THE NO.3 GIN ART OF HOSPITALITY AWARD AS PART OF THE WORLD’S 50 BEST HOTELS 2024

PRNewswire August 20, 2024

The storied hotel comprises a collection of traditional Moroccan riads, offering peace within the vibrant heart of the Marrakech medina

LONDON, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Royal Mansour Marrakech, Morocco, has been named winner of the No.3 Gin Art of Hospitality Award, ahead of The World’s 50 Best Hotels awards 2024 in September. 600 voters in The World’s 50 Best Hotels Academy, were asked to name the property where they received their single-best hospitality experience within the 18-month voting period. 

Royal Mansour Marrakech wins the No.3 Gin Art of Hospitality Award as part of The World's 50 Best Hotels 2024.

The award celebrates a property and its staff for outstanding service and attention to detail. Voters were asked to consider the ambience created in the hotel, the delivery of unique experiential elements and the overall warmth of the hospitality. 

Designed by King Mohammed VI, 53 riads are dotted throughout lush gardens, showcasing traditional architecture, crafted by local artisans. Shaded spots under date palms, quiet courtyards and mosaiced fountains create a sanctuary in the city. The sprawling spa is the crown jewel, with a hammam and holistic treatment menu. 

Emma Sleight, Head of Content for The World’s 50 Best Hotels, says: “Royal Mansour Marrakech has long been setting an example of what it means to be truly hospitable. Less than a year on from the Marrakech-Safi earthquake, this is especially impressive – we are honoured to celebrate this award as a testament to the hotel’s resilience and dedication to delivering exceptional service in the face of challenging times.”

Each guest enjoys their own private palace with service fit for royalty. The network of hidden tunnels allows butlers, assigned to each riad, to deliver impeccably discreet service.  

The Moroccan spirit of gracious hospitality extends to the restaurants: La Grande Brasserie and La Grande Table Marocaine – led by renowned chef Hélène Darroze; Sesamo, the opulent Italian restaurant from the Alajmo brothers and Le Jardin, Mediterranean-Asian fusion by Executive Chef Jérôme Videau.

Jean-Claude Messant, Managing Director of Royal Mansour Collection, says: “It’s a very special honour for our flagship hotel to receive this award. It’s down to our exceptional people, always striving to deliver the highest level of hospitality, ensuring each guest leaves with magical and unique memories of their stay. As our collection grows, we will continue to innovate our approach to hospitality, which lies at the heart of everything we do.”

