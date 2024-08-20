Where Technology Meets Pop Culture: Yaber Introducing World’s First Keith Haring-Inspired Projector

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Yaber, a pioneer of entertainment projectors, has released the world’s first Keith Haring-inspired projector, the T2/T2 Plus, a perfect blend of vibrant pop culture and high-tech innovation. Featuring Haring’s iconic motifs and a classic color palette of red, white, and black, this special edition T2 series projector transforms everyday entertainment with a splash of artistic flair.

“For the first time, Haring’s artistic legacy has been brought into the world of projectors,” said Marshall, General Manager at Yaber. “Our goal is to make both high-quality entertainment and iconic art accessible to everyone, combining the best of both worlds in one exceptional offer.”

“Partnering with Yaber to bring Keith Haring’s art onto a projector for the first time is a wonderful way to extend his legacy,” said David Stark, Founder and CEO of Artestar, the global brand licensing and consulting agency representing the Keith Haring Studio. “This product allows his art to be experienced by a new audience, bringing awareness to his work and adding a special vibrancy to everyday viewing experiences.”

The special edition Yaber T2 Plus (with a TV dongle) projector is priced at USD 399 and is available now at Yaber official store (https://www.yaber.com/products/t2-special-edition). As for the standard Yaber Projector T2 (without a TV dongle), it’s currently available on Amazon US and will be rolled out on Amazon Canada, France, Japan, Germany, UK, Spain, Italy and Australia starting August 26th, 2024.

About Yaber

Founded in 2018, Yaber stands as a pioneer of entertainment projectors, having successfully delivered over two million units to enthusiasts in more than 120 countries and regions worldwide. Notably, Yaber has been honored with prestigious awards, including the Red Dot Award, the Yanko Design Award, and the CES Innovation Award 2024.

Yaber is committed to pushing the boundaries of both visual and audio excellence. Every Yaber projector is crafted to deliver exceptional experiences, embodying a pursuit of perfection and offering users outstanding audiovisual quality, as well as an enriching journey of continual self-transcendence.

For the latest updates, visit https://www.yaber.com/collections as Yaber continues to redefine excellence in entertainment.

