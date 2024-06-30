Blue Owl Capital Hires PIMCO’s John Valtwies to Lead Australian Private Wealth Business

John brings over a decade of experience managing Australian private client relationships across family offices, private banks and ultra-high-net-worth advisory groups

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Blue Owl Capital Inc. (“Blue Owl”) (NYSE: OWL), a leading alternative asset manager, announced today the hiring of John Valtwies to lead the firm’s private wealth business in Australia.

John previously served as a senior leader of the Global Wealth Management team at global fund manager PIMCO. During his tenure, he managed the firm’s private client relationships, focusing on private banks and ultra-high-net-worth advisory groups. John also led the family office business, successfully developing strong relationships with the market’s unique, and sophisticated investors. He also developed growth strategies to expand the firm’s semi-liquid alternative solutions for private clients and advisers. Prior to PIMCO, John was a senior research analyst at Morningstar.

Sean Connor, President & CEO of Global Private Wealth at Blue Owl said: “John’s appointment reinforces our commitment to organically scaling our global private wealth business with a focus on hiring market-leading talent. John’s extensive experience and deep relationships within Australian private wealth will serve as a solid foundation for further expanding Blue Owl’s presence in the market’s wealth channel. We are excited to welcome John and look forward to seeing what he can accomplish over the long-term.”

John Valtwies said: “Australian investors are incredibly sophisticated, and increasingly selective when it comes to allocating to alternative asset managers. Blue Owl’s market leading solutions across Credit, GP Stakes and Real Estate, coupled with the firm’s historic focus on the private wealth channel ensure it is well-positioned to meet the growing needs of Australian investors. I look forward to working with Sean and Blue Owl’s Global Private Wealth team to further scale our presence in a critical market.”

John’s appointment marks Blue Owl’s second senior hire in Australia. In July of 2024, Blue Owl hired former Australia Future Fund’s Deputy Chief Investment Officer Alicia Gregory as part of the firm’s Institutional team.

About Blue Owl

Blue Owl (NYSE: OWL) is a leading asset manager that is redefining alternatives.

With over $192 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2024, we invest across three multi-strategy platforms: Credit, GP Strategic Capital, and Real Estate. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, we provide businesses with private capital solutions to drive long-term growth and offer institutional investors, individual investors, and insurance companies differentiated alternative investment opportunities that aim to deliver strong performance, risk-adjusted returns, and capital preservation.

Together with over 820 experienced professionals, Blue Owl brings the vision and discipline to create the exceptional. To learn more, visit www.blueowl.com.

