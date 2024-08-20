GAS Entec and AG&P to Build a Strategic LNG Terminal in the Kingdom of Jordan

The LNG terminal in the port city of Aqaba is critical for Jordan’s energy independence and security

Jordan , a country with a population of 11 M with a GDP of US$ 48.6 B has historically relied on pipeline gas as a key fuel for its power and industrial requirements.

The terminal shall be the first permanent onshore LNG terminal facility in the Kingdom.

Project’s scope encompasses full engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning (EPCIC) of a 720 mmscfd onshore regasification facility including marine works, jetty topside work and other associated components.

Expected commissioning of the terminal in Q2 2026.

Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC), the state-owned infrastructure company, shall be the customer for the facility.

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Leading LNG Infrastructure company GAS Entec with its group company AG&P and local partners Issa Haddadin, together referred as Consortium, has been awarded a contract to build Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah onshore regasification LNG Terminal at Port of Aqaba in the Kingdom of Jordan. The tender was awarded to the Consortium by Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC), the state-owned infrastructure company and the customer for the facility.

Widely regarded as the most significant energy project in Jordan, the terminal shall play a crucial role in enhancing the national economy, trade, and services environment while bolstering Jordan’s energy security.

Jordan relies heavily on natural gas for its power and industrial needs but faces challenges with supply reliability. The new LNG terminal will provide Jordan with the flexibility to access LNG from various global suppliers, ensuring a stable and secure energy source.

GAS Entec and AG&P were selected from a competitive pool of companies based on their robust credentials and a cost-effective solution leveraging GAS Entec’s state-of-the-art technology of modularizing and fabricating key regasification components in Korea and transporting them to project sites world-wide.

This prestigious award marks a significant milestone for GAS Entec and AG&P and underscores their global standing in the LNG industry.

Chong Ho Kwak, Chief Executive Officer, GAS Entec said, “This project is a testament to our commitment towards delivering innovative and efficient solutions in the LNG sector and adds to our already esteemed list of credentials.”

Nishant Sharma, Commercial Head of GAS Entec and Senior Vice President, AG&P said, “We are honored to have been chosen for this critical project, which shall significantly contribute to Jordan’s energy security and its economic development. The trust ADC has placed in GAS Entec and AG&P underscores our dedication towards customer-centric solutions and our ability to deliver cost-effective, world-class LNG infrastructure.”

Omar Albadour, Head of Energy Unit, ADC said, “We are privileged to have reputed LNG Infrastructure partners like GAS Entec and AG&P to deliver this strategic project, which shall be a milestone in our country’s continued transition towards reliable energy. We look forward to the project’s commissioning by Q2 2026.”

The Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah onshore regasification LNG Terminal Project will enhance GAS Entec and AG&P’s already esteemed profile as leading LNG terminal developers. This award complements their extensive portfolio, including LNG terminals in Indonesia and the Philippines, four FSRU conversions globally, two LNG FSU carrier conversions, and three LNG bunkering ships in North America, Japan, and Singapore respectively.

About GAS Entec:

GAS Entec, headquartered in South Korea, is an energy advisory and LNG Infrastructure company leading the energy transition to cleaner fuels. It specializes in end-to-end LNG infrastructure solutions, including LNG-to-power, LNG bunker vessels, small-scale LNG floating terminals and LNGC-to-FSRU conversions. With its Korean associates, Donghwa Entec (www.dh.co.kr) and Donghwa Pneutec (http://www.dhkomp.co.kr/) GAS Entec is at the forefront of innovation in the energy industry.

About AG&P International

AG&P is a global leader in developing and running LNG and gas logistics and distribution solutions. AG&P provides the infrastructure to access natural gas safely and easily in new and growing markets.

About ADC:

Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC) is owned by Government of Jordan and the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) and was established to build strategic infrastructure in the ASEZA region in Jordan and to optimize private sector participation in their development and management to stimulate the economy and promote growth and development of ASEZA in Jordan.

