Clarivate Names Melanie Margolin as Chief Administrative and Legal Officer

PRNewswire August 20, 2024

LONDON, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, has appointed Melanie Margolin to the expanded role of Chief Administrative and Legal Officer. She joined the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer in September 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Clarivate Analytics)

Ms. Margolin successfully leverages her experience as a seasoned executive to advance key strategic programs at Clarivate. She has a proven track record of establishing strong controls for complex organizations through business-first legal advice and a sustained focus on people-centric leadership. In her expanded role, Ms. Margolin will oversee human resources, facilities, communications and brand functions in addition to global legal affairs, risk, sustainability, privacy and compliance.

“Melanie is a valued member of the executive team, and I look forward to benefiting from her insights as we continue to build on Clarivate’s strong foundation and drive enhanced execution and performance,” said Matti Shem Tov, Chief Executive Officer at Clarivate. “In addition to her storied legal career, Melanie has a long-standing passion for talent development, making her the natural fit for this role as we chart the path forward.”

“The past year has made it clear that our team is core to our success,” said Ms. Margolin. “I am deeply honored to lead our new function as we deliver integrated strategies to empower our colleagues, elevate talent and enable Clarivate to grow faster and smarter. I look forward to working closely with Matti and the entire Clarivate team to foster a culture of collaboration and growth.”

About Melanie Margolin
Melanie Margolin is a legal expert and business leader with more than 25 years of experience overseeing legal, risk mitigation, corporate governance and compliance for global publicly listed companies. Prior to joining Clarivate, Ms. Margolin served as Chief Legal Officer for Thumbtack, a venture-backed leading local services marketplace. Ms. Margolin also previously served as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for Wabash National, Inc., an industrial manufacturing and transportation company, and as Deputy General Counsel at Cummins, Inc., a global power manufacturer and distribution business.

Ms. Margolin holds a bachelor’s degree in speech communication from University of Illinois, a juris doctor from DePaul University College of Law and is a graduate of the Executive Finance Program at Harvard Business School.

About Clarivate
Clarivate™ is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com

Media Contact
Amy Bourke-Waite, Senior Director, Corporate Communications
newsroom@clarivate.com 

 

SOURCE Clarivate Plc

