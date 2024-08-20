Last Day to Connect, Learn, and Grow at EVENTXPO 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — EVENTXPO 2024 is nearing its grand finale, and tomorrow is your last chance to experience the best the business events industry has to offer. Today, the expo witnessed the Opening Ceremony of the Malaysia Business Events Week (MBEW) and a special visit by Datuk Christina Liew, State Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment of Sabah, marking a significant milestone for the event. The guest of honour then proceeded with a VIP tour of the exhibition, exploring the innovative showcases and engaging with exhibitors.

EVENTXPO 2024 features an exciting lineup of exhibitors, including industry leaders such as Berjaya Hotel & Resorts, Kind Malaysia, Innogen, Evenesis, R.E. Rogers, Sime Darby, Intercontinental, SPICE Penang, PICO, and the United Nations Children Fund. The expo also boasts a strong participation from Sabah and Sarawak, adding to the event’s diversity and appeal.

As we move into the final day, there’s still so much to see, learn, and explore. Whether you’re an exhibitor, event organiser, or simply passionate about the industry, EVENTXPO 2024 has something for everyone. Here are some highlights you won’t want to miss on the last day:

“Designing Impact: The Art of Booth Planning”

By Vivian Leaw , PICO International

Date: 20th August 2024 | Time: 11:00 AM

Discover the secrets of booth design that not only attract but also engage and convert visitors. This session is perfect for those looking to make a lasting impression with their exhibition spaces.

“Custom vs Modular Booths: Tailoring Your Perfect Exhibition Space”

By Catherine Neo and Jim Tham, INNOGEN

Date: 20th August 2024 | Time: 11:30 AM

Learn the pros and cons of custom and modular booths, and find the perfect fit for your brand. This talk will help you decide how to best present your business at future events.

“Cyber Attack x Hacker: Impact on Business Events Industry”

By Siraj Jalil , Malaysia Cyber Consumer Association

Date: 20th August 2024 | Time: 2:00 PM

Delve into the world of cybersecurity and understand the potential threats facing the business events industry. Stay ahead of the curve by learning how to protect your events from cyber threats.

“Next-Gen Event Strategies: Balancing Creativity, Personalization, and Security”

By EVENESIS

Date: 20th August 2024 | Time: 2:30 PM

Explore the latest strategies to innovate while ensuring data protection and personalized experiences. This session is a must-attend for those looking to elevate their event strategies to the next level.

Why You Shouldn’t Miss the Last Day of EVENTXPO 2024

Tomorrow marks the last opportunity to network with industry leaders, discover cutting-edge solutions, and gain actionable insights that can transform your business. Don’t miss out on:

Exclusive Networking Opportunities: Connect with key players in the business events industry and expand your professional network.

Innovative Products and Services: Explore the latest offerings from exhibitors that can elevate your next event.

Invaluable Knowledge Sessions: Attend the final Pocket Talk Series sessions to stay ahead in the ever-evolving world of business events.

Registration:

If you haven’t registered yet, there’s still time. To confirm your attendance, please register here: https://form.evenesis.com/eventxpo2024

About EVENTXPO 2024

EVENTXPO 2024 is organised by MACEOS and co-organised MyCEB, in conjunction with Malaysia Business Events Week (MBEW) 2024, aiming to highlight Malaysia’s strategic role in the global business events industry.

PR Newswire is the Official News Distribution Partner for EVENTXPO 2024.

Social Media:

