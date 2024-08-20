Fractal Welcomes Janaki Akella as New Independent Director

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Fractal (www.fractal.ai), a global provider of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics solutions to Fortune® 500 companies, today announced the appointment of Janaki Akella as an independent director to its board of directors.

Janaki currently serves as an Independent Director (Chair, Business Security and Resilience committee and audit committee) on the Board of Directors of Southern Company, a public Gas and Electric Utility company and as an Independent Director (Operational risk compliance and audit committees) on the Board of Directors of Sallie Mae, a company, offering private education loans & education services.

She previously held key executive roles at Google, McKinsey & Company, and Hewlett Packard. Her background includes digital transformation, strategy and operations, cloud and AI/ML based solutions and business security and sustainability. She has also been recognized as one of the Top 100 AAPI Board Members Making a Difference (Board Prospects). Her appointment underscores Fractal’s commitment to leveraging top-tier talent to drive innovation and growth.

Janaki holds a Ph.D. in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University, an M.S. from Boston University, and a B.E. (Honors) from the College of Engineering, Guindy (India).

“I am thrilled to join the board of Fractal at this critical point in time as it scales to help businesses implement AI and tap into AI’s full potential for value creation,” said Janaki Akella. “I look forward to collaborating with the entire board and management team to drive strategic initiatives and deliver long-term value to all stakeholders.”

“We are excited to have Janaki join our board,” said Srikanth Velamakanni, Co-founder and Group Chief Executive, Fractal. “Her experience in technology and strategy, and her presence in the Bay Area will help us tremendously in scaling Fractal and building the company for the long term.”

Welcoming Janaki’s appointment, Pranay Agrawal, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer, Fractal said, “Janaki’s experience in digital transformation and her strategic insights will be instrumental as we continue to innovate in AI and analytics. Her leadership and vision align perfectly with Fractal’s commitment to driving innovation and delivering value to our clients globally.”

For more information on Fractal’s board of directors, please visit: Fractal Leadership Team.

About Fractal

Fractal is one of the most prominent providers of Artificial Intelligence to Fortune 500® companies. Fractal’s vision is to power every human decision in the enterprise, and bring AI, engineering, and design to help the world’s most admired companies.

Fractal’s businesses include Asper.ai (AI for revenue growth management) & Flyfish (generative AI for Sales). Fractal incubated Qure.ai, a leading player in healthcare AI for detecting Tuberculosis, Lung cancer, heart failure and stroke.

Fractal currently has 4500+ employees across 17 global locations, including the United States, UK, Ukraine, India, Singapore, Middle East and Australia. Fractal has been recognized as ‘Great Workplace’ and ‘India’s Best Workplaces for Women’ in the top 100 (large) category by The Great Place to Work® Institute; featured as a leader in Data Engineering services 2024 & Data Science Services 2024 by Information Services Group, Leader in AI and Analytics Services Specialists Peak Matrix Assessment 2021 by Everest Group, Leader in Customer Analytics Service Providers Wave™ 2023 by Forrester Research, Inc

