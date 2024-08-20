AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • international relations

CGTN: China and Vietnam renew vow to build a community with a shared future

PRNewswire August 21, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — When it was launched in 2017, the ChinaVietnam freight train service departing from south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region saw fewer than five trains running per month. However, last month alone, a record 1,922 twenty-foot equivalent unit, or TEU, containers of goods were shipped on the trains, surpassing the total shipment volume for the first quarter of 2024.

“I have been in the business of cross-border trade by rail for five years. My feeling is that economic and trade exchanges between China and Vietnam are much more active this year,” said Yang Bo, a logistics director of a freight company in Guangxi.

China is ready to work with Vietnam to accelerate the “hard connectivity” of railway, expressway and port infrastructure, enhance the “soft connectivity” of smart customs, and jointly build a secure and stable industrial and supply chain, said Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks during talks with To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Vietnamese president, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

At the critical stage of national development and revitalization, Xi stressed, China and Vietnam should, under the direction of the vision of building a community with a shared future, consolidate the development pattern featuring six aspects: higher political mutual trust, more solid security cooperation, deeper practical cooperation, stronger public support, closer multilateral coordination and cooperation, and better management and resolution of differences.

Lam said his party and government will, in accordance with the six major goals, deepen the VietnamChina comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, and advance the building of a community with a shared future that carries strategic significance between the two countries.

China and Vietnam announced the building of the community in December 2023.

‘Comrades and brothers’

Lam is paying a three-day state visit to China, his first overseas trip after taking office as general secretary of the CPV Central Committee earlier this month.

This fully reflects the great importance Lam attaches to the relations between the two parties and the two countries, as well as the high level and strategic nature of ChinaVietnam relations, Xi said.

He hailed the relationship formed generation after generation between the two parties as deep as that between “comrades and brothers.”

China is ready to maintain close strategic communication and high-level exchanges with Vietnam, firmly adhere to mutual support, and actively explore ways to expand synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Two Corridors and One Economic Circle strategy, Xi said.

China has remained Vietnam’s top trading partner for many years, and Vietnam is China’s top trading partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and China’s fourth largest trading partner globally, said the Chinese Ministry of Commerce in November 2023.

Trade between Vietnam and China saw strong performance in the first half of this year, registering $95 billion in volume, said the Chinese embassy in Vietnam, citing local media. If this trend is maintained in the second half of the year, bilateral trade could reach $200 billion for the whole year, it said.

Priority in diplomacy

During Monday’s talks, Xi told Lam that China takes Vietnam as a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy, and supports Vietnam in upholding the leadership of the CPV, taking the socialist path suited to its national conditions, and further advancing the cause of reform, opening up and socialist modernization.

Lam, for his part, said that he chose China as the destination of his first overseas visit as general secretary of the CPV Central Committee and Vietnamese president demonstrated that his party and government have always valued the development of relations with China, and taken China as the strategic choice and top priority in its foreign policy.

The ChinaVietnam relationship in the next couple of decades will be an example of a new pattern of cooperation between two socialist countries faced with challenges and tasks of modernization based on a similar historical trajectory and common international environment, said Gao Lei and Xia Lu, commentators for CGTN, in a commentary.

Following their talks, Xi and Lam witnessed the signing of a number of bilateral cooperation documents on party schools, connectivity, industry, finance, customs inspection and quarantine, people’s livelihoods, health, news agencies and media, exchanges at sub-national levels, and other fields.

The two sides will also issue a joint statement on furthering their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and promoting the building of a ChinaVietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance during the top Vietnamese leader’s visit, which will conclude on Tuesday.

The visit will inject new impetus into cooperation between Vietnam and China in fields such as politics, security, economy, society and people-to-people exchanges, said Nguyen Van Tho, vice chairman of the Vietnam-China Friendship Association and a former Vietnamese ambassador to China, during an interview with the China Media Group.

“At the same time, the two countries strengthen exchanges and cooperation on international and regional issues, which will play an active role in maintaining regional peace and stability,” Tho said.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2024-08-19/China-and-Vietnam-renew-vows-to-build-a-community-with-a-shared-future-1wcmMF8rFAs/p.html

SOURCE CGTN

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.