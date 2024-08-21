AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • new product

Yaber Set to Unveil Premier Theater Series Projectors at IFA Berlin 2024

PRNewswire August 21, 2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Yaber, a pioneer of entertainment projectors, will launch its newest flagship home theater projectors at its first in-person event in Europe during IFA Berlin 2024. This groundbreaking launch will take place on Wednesday, September 4th, at 3 PM in the Hong Kong Room, Messe Berlin, Germany.

In line with this year’s IFA theme, “Innovating the Future,” Yaber’s launch event is themed on “Looks Better, Sounds Perfect,” which also serves as its slogan. This theme showcases Yaber’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology, offering users outstanding audiovisual quality, and delivering exceptional home entertainment experiences. The new projector is the peak of Yaber’s current practice of “Looks Better, Sounds Perfect”.

Attendees will witness the official unveiling of Yaber’s new flagship projector and experience its exceptional capabilities firsthand. Join us at the press conference to see the new projectors in action. For more information, please contact media@yaber.com

About Yaber

Founded in 2018, Yaber stands as a pioneer of entertainment projectors, having successfully delivered over two million units to enthusiasts in more than 120 countries and regions worldwide. Notably, Yaber has been honored with prestigious awards, including the Red Dot Award, the Yanko Design Award, and the CES Innovation Award 2024.

Yaber is committed to pushing the boundaries of both visual and audio excellence. Every Yaber projector is crafted to deliver exceptional experiences, embodying a pursuit of perfection and offering users outstanding audiovisual quality, as well as an enriching journey of continual self-transcendence. For the latest updates, visit www.yaber.com to redefine excellence in entertainment.

SOURCE YABER TECHNOLOGIES CO., LIMITED





