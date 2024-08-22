AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
LexLegis.ai Transforms Legal Research with AI in India and is Set to Expand Globally

PRNewswire August 22, 2024

LexLegis.ai sets new benchmarks for efficiency and accuracy in the legal profession 

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — LexLegis.ai is revolutionizing the legal landscape with its cutting-edge AI-powered platform, designed to meet the complex demands of the Indian legal system. By transforming laborious legal research into mere seconds, LexLegis.ai sets new benchmarks for efficiency and accuracy in the legal profession. Leveraging a vast in-house corpus of over 20 billion tokens worth of data, derived from more than 10 million Indian legal documents, it provides concise and meaningful answers to legal queries with unparalleled speed and precision. This repository has been created over the last 25 years by the founders internally.

Saakar Yadav, Founder, Lexlegis.ai

The platform’s capabilities extend beyond traditional legal research tools, offering features like source references, explainable AI (XAI), and solutions for hallucination, making it a trusted companion for legal professionals. While platforms like Harvey.ai have gained global attention, particularly in Western legal systems, LexLegis.ai’s strength lies in its deep specialization in Indian law, offering a level of relevance and accuracy that sets it apart.

Building on its Indian success, LexLegis.ai is now gearing up for swift global expansion, with plans to enter the US and other Commonwealth countries. This strategic move aims to address legal challenges faced in different jurisdictions, bringing LexLegis.ai’s revolutionary capabilities to a broader audience. As the platform prepares to enter these new markets, it is evolving into a go-to practice management system for global tax and legal firms. These developments, set to launch through 2024 and 2025, will further enhance LexLegis.ai’s utility across the legal spectrum.

With its secure, bias-free, and explainable AI, LexLegis.ai is not just a product—it’s the beginning of a new era in the legal profession, where speed, accuracy, and justice are achievable realities. As it expands globally, LexLegis.ai is poised to become an indispensable tool for legal professionals everywhere, transforming legal research and setting new industry standards.

About LexLegis.ai:

LexLegis.ai was founded by Saakar Yadav, an expert in legal and tax document management and AI, who previously led the Central Data Processing Center of the National Judicial Reference System (NJRS), the world’s largest repository of appeals—a Government of India project, Vishrut Shrivastava, a Vanderbilt University alumnus and machine learning expert with a decade of experience in AI-driven applications for global financial institutions, Praveen Sood, with over 35 years of experience, including a long tenure at Tata Steel where he headed taxation, investor relations, and strategic planning.

From Left to right: CTO Vishrut Srivastava, Founder and Director Saakar Yadav, and COO Pravin Sood

 

LexLegis.ai Logo

 

SOURCE LexLegis.ai

