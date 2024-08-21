AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
HTX Releases July Security Monthly Report: Over 290,000 User Security Reminders Issued

PRNewswire August 21, 2024

SINGAPORE, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As one of the earliest movers in proving platform reserves, HTX remains committed to prioritizing user asset safety. The platform upholds the principle of “ensuring safety while preventing misappropriation of user assets” at the forefront of its industry initiative and has promised that users’ assets are fully redeemable.

At present, HTX has made the publication of its Security Monthly Report a regular practice, detailing security data across key areas such as account security, transaction security, and asset security. This report provides users with a clear view of the concrete measures HTX has implemented and its strong capabilities in maintaining overall platform security.

HTX released its Security Monthly Reports for May 2024 and June 2024 earlier. Below is HTX’s Security Monthly Report for July 2024, featuring detailed data on platform security.

In July, HTX issued over 290,000 security reminders to its users, maintaining the same level as in June. Regarding transaction security, the platform intercepted 4 fund transfers to scam addresses, recovering 103,190 USDT, which marks a 656.0% month-over-month increase. Furthermore, HTX blocked 35 deposits from blacklisted addresses amounting to 646,923 USDT, representing a 542.7% rise from the previous month.

Looking ahead, HTX is poised to release its Security Monthly Report every month, implementing more precise data and rigorous financial standards to secure user assets in the long run.

Contact: ee.cp@htx-inc.com  

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/htx-releases-july-security-monthly-report-over-290-000-user-security-reminders-issued-302227291.html

SOURCE HTX

