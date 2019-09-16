AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Axonify Named Workday Innovation Partner

PRNewswire August 21, 2024

WATERLOO, ON, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Axonify, a leader in frontline employee training and communications solutions, today announced it has signed a partnership agreement with Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leading provider of solutions to help organizations manage their people and money. This agreement aims to enhance frontline worker engagement and learning through integrated solutions between Axonify and Workday.

With this partnership, Axonify will leverage its expertise in frontline engagement to complement Workday Human Capital Management (HCM). By integrating Axonify’s adaptive microlearning and communication platform with Workday HCM, organizations will be able to deliver targeted, timely training and communications to frontline employees, ensuring they receive the knowledge they need in the flow of work. Organizations also benefit from actionable business insights and data that positively impact business results.

“Partnering with Workday will allow us to bring our high engagement rates and effective frontline training solutions to a broader audience,” said Carol Leaman, CEO of Axonify. “Our collaboration with Workday will also help organizations achieve higher levels of employee engagement and operational efficiency by integrating our frontline-specific solution with Workday HCM.”

Workday HCM helps organizations make faster decisions, gain operational visibility, prepare for future talent shifts and build effective teams. By combining Axonify’s frontline focus with Workday HCM, organizations will be able to continuously train and inform their employees so that they’re ready to perform their best.

To learn more visit Axonify.com/workday or visit Axonify at booth 39A during Workday Rising in Las Vegas from September 16-19.

About Axonify

Axonify is the frontline-forward learning and enablement platform used by companies like Walmart, Kroger and Foot Locker. Over 3.7M users in 160+ countries use Axonify to onboard and train in five minutes a day, no break room Intranet required. With bite-sized gamified microlearning, custom training content, embedded communication and more, Axonify is revolutionizing the way frontline workers learn, connect and get things done. Axonify is headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario Canada. For more information, visit axonify.com.

Media Contact
Axonify@shiftcomm.com 

SOURCE Axonify

