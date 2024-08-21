THE WESTIN SINGAPORE IS LACING UP FOR THE SECOND YEAR AS THE OFFICIAL ELITE HOTEL OF STANDARD CHARTERED SINGAPORE MARATHON

SINGAPORE, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Westin Singapore is proud to extend its partnership with Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon for two more years as the Official Elite Hotel of Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon. The iconic three-day festival which will take place from 29 November to 1 December 2024, is expected to draw up to 50,000 participants globally. As the region’s only World Athletics Gold Label race and an established marquee running event in Singapore’s sporting calendar, the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon welcomes professional, avid, and leisure runners to partake in an unparalleled running experience, while exploring Singapore’s iconic city landmarks.

This year, The Westin Singapore is bringing back Natalie Dau, a Guinness World Record holder for her Project 1000 charity run from Thailand to Singapore in 12 days as ambassador. Alongside her will be Soh Rui Yong, a Singaporean national long-distance runner who clinched the title of the fastest local athlete in last year’s Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon. In addition Joakim Gomez, a radio personality and an avid runner who clocked his personal best in last year’s marathon.

To engage and support local runners in their marathon journey, the hotel has curated monthly run clinics and community runs leading up to the marathon weekend led by our Westin Run Concierge, Eddie Chang together with the appointed ambassadors. Amplifying these run clinics are renowned brands in the wellness and fitness industry such as PUMA and Hyperice, providing holistic support and re-affirming Westin as the pre-eminent wellness brand in hospitality.

Centrally located with convenient access to the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon trackside, guests who will be participating in the marathon can look forward to a rejuvenating weekend stay with the hotel’s 3D2N Move Well: Marathon Stay package which includes daily breakfast, 30-minute Normatec Leg recovery massage or Heavenly Massage at the Heavenly Spa by WestinTM, late checkout, S$50 hotel credit per stay and an exclusive Westin bedroom slippers. For those who are seeking to elevate their marathon experience, The Westin Singapore will be launching Marriott Bonvoy Moments that include meet and greet with Elite runners, get up close and personal with our ambassadors, one pair of tickets to the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon, access for two to the VIP Start Pen at the commencement of the day’s races, and more.

“As a hotel and brand centered around well-being, our partnership with the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon makes perfect sense. At Westin we understand the demands travel places on our guests so everything we do is curated with their needs in mind” said James Walkden, General Manager of The Westin Singapore.

