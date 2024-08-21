Sobot Announces the Launch of Upgraded AI Agent in September

A Significant Improvement on Customer Service, Marketing Enablement and Management Capability through All-in-One Contact Center Solution

SINGAPORE, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Sobot, an all-in-one contact center solution provider, will launch its upgraded AI Agent this September. In preparation for this launch, Sobot has carried out a closed beta test over the past two to three months. This testing phase involved a carefully selected group of existing customers, who were given exclusive access to the advanced features of the AI Agent.

“We’ve enhanced our AI Agent’s capabilities in AI settings, working processes, and beyond,” said Leo Chin, Vice President of Product at Sobot. “The upgraded AI Agent will extend its functionality beyond online text dialogue to include voice calling and email ticketing systems. We are excited about this launch and invite everyone to look forward to its rollout.”

“All Customer Experience Embracing AI”

Embracing the motto “All Customer Experience Embracing AI” and holding true to the ‘Customer First’ value, Sobot remains dedicated to developing contact center solutions that significantly enhance customer experience (CX). The integration of AI into these solutions is a fundamental component.

“We’ve observed a comprehensive adoption of AI in all CX facets, which is why we have integrated AI so deeply into our solutions,” said Chin.

Over the past few years, Sobot has been actively exploring and deepening the applications of AI in intelligent customer contact, bringing great benefits in various aspects.

Customer Service: Sobot’s AI-powered chatbot and inbound voicebot can receive customers and answer their questions automatically based on the knowledge base, so that they don’t need to transfer to human agents.

Sobot’s AI-powered chatbot and inbound voicebot can receive customers and answer their questions automatically based on the knowledge base, so that they don’t need to transfer to human agents. Marketing: Sobot’s AI-powered outbound voicebot can independently make phone calls to customers whose phone numbers are imported, and tag them according to their purchasing intention, thus significantly promoting active marketing.

Sobot’s AI-powered outbound voicebot can independently make phone calls to customers whose phone numbers are imported, and tag them according to their purchasing intention, thus significantly promoting active marketing. Management: Sobot’s intelligent quality inspection supports AI to conduct quality inspection automatically according to the set rules, and administrators can recheck the results, making quality inspection efficient and reliable.

Sobot’s AI Agent: Be your Baymax in Customer Service

Sobot’s AI Agent is an AI-powered bot that can independently provide automated services and support for customers. Supported by both NLP and LLM, the AI Agent offers much more advanced capabilities than traditional chatbots, which are solely based on NLP.

“Like Baymax, the personal health care companion in Big Hero 6, Sobot’s AI Agent can be your personal customer service companion. Sobot’s AI Agent is as intelligent, independent and versatile as Baymax.” said Chin.

More Humanized Communication

Sobot’s AI Agent is also equipped with better language understanding capability and logicality, making their dialogues with customers more natural and coherent. It can even play the designated role according to application needs and imitate different tones.

Efficient Knowledge Base Operation

Sobot’s AI Agent can independently receive customers. It can extract Q&A pairs from the uploaded files intelligently and add them to the relevant knowledge base, reducing the operation and management costs of the knowledge base.

Great Multilingual Ability

With its great multilingual ability, Sobot’s AI Agent now can support international business smoothly. Its multilingual ability also contributes to knowledge base establishment—operators just need to establish the knowledge base in one language, then it can be used in other languages without further adjustment.

With Sobot’s AI Agent, enterprises can anticipate a 15%-35% increase in direct response rate, and a 5%-15% increase in answer accuracy rate. Additionally, the knowledge operation efficiency can be improved significantly, with an 80% reduction in the workload of knowledge base establishment and maintenance.

Renogy Witnesses Improvement in Customer Service with Sobot’s AI Agent

Renogy is a new energy company that focuses on technology innovation, product R&D and production. As a multinational company, its customers are located in over 30 countries.

Renogy, a multinational new energy company, turned to Sobot’s AI Agent after facing challenges with another provider’s chatbot, including a low direct answer rate, and independent reception rate. It was these factors that prompted the switch by the company to using Sobot’s AI agent.

Sobot’s AI Agent can intelligently learn the information in the files uploaded by Renogy. That means the AI Agent can answer questions not included in the knowledge base according to the files they learned. Also, with the AI Agent, human staff don’t need to manually add Q&A pairs into the knowledge base anymore, thus significantly reducing the operation and management cost of knowledge base.

With Sobot’s AI Agent, Renogy has seen a 35% increase in direct response rate and a 27% increase in response accuracy, and the knowledge base operation workload has been reduced by 90%.

Even with AI Agent Around, Humans Will Never Be Absent

There is no doubt that AI Agent is highly helpful to human agents in CX, but does that mean AI Agent will replace human agents one day? Sobot’s answer is a resounding no.

AI Agent and human agents play different but indispensable roles in customer service and CX improvement. Sobot believes the human touch carries the same importance as efficiency in customer service, something that can obviously only be performed by human agents. Therefore, Sobot’s AI Agent AI Agent is designed to assist, not replace, human agents, and maximize efficiency in CX improvement by giving full play to their respective advantages.

“Just like Baymax, Sobot’s AI Agent is also created to assist humans as a companion, not to replace humans.” Chin said. “Our AI Agent will not be our ending point in our exploration of AI. While the AI Agent enhances CX, we are also developing AI Copilot and AI Analyst roles to further support human staff.”

For more information, please visit https://www.sobot.io/.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/sobot-announces-the-launch-of-upgraded-ai-agent-in-september-302227247.html

SOURCE Sobot