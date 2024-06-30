AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
DAR GLOBAL APPOINTS ROTHSCHILD & CO TO EXPLORE FURTHER GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES IN LONDON AND SAUDI ARABIA MARKETS

PRNewswire August 21, 2024
  • Acquisitions and joint ventures form a crucial part of the expansion plans in both markets
  • Dar Global will be assisted by major stakeholder Dar Al Arkan in facilitating acquisitions and joint ventures in the Saudi market
  • Dar Global previously announced its plans to expand into Saudi Arabia, in November 2023

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Dar Global, the London-listed luxury international real estate developer, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rothschild & Co, the leading global independent financial advisor, to explore further growth opportunities in the London and Saudi Arabia markets. The move is part of Dar Global’s strategic plan to expand its presence in the two markets.

 

While the London market remains a key focus area for Dar Global, the company announced in November 2023 its intention to explore opportunities to expand into Saudi Arabia, to benefit from the growing international interest in the Kingdom. Dar Global will be assisted by its major shareholder Dar Al Arkan in Acquisitions and Joint Ventures within the Saudi market. Dar Global has enjoyed significant prior success in similar transactions across its portfolios, partnering with landowners, government organizations and some of the world’s leading luxury and hospitality brands to deliver high-end, bespoke investment opportunities to affluent and internationally mobile customers.

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, said: “Our partnerships are key to our success and our deep-rooted commitment to delivering high-end bespoke investment opportunities for our clients will stand us in good stead as we forge ahead. We look forward to further enhancing our presence in the key London market even as we work alongside our major shareholder Dar Al Arkan to consolidate our acquisitions and joint ventures in the Saudi market. We are pleased to be working with the Rothschild & Co team on advancing our ambitions as we reinforce our brand presence in the region.”

Dar Global expects to publish its half yearly results up to 30 June 2024, on 26 September 2024.

SOURCE Dar Global

