AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Kia Receives a Credit Rating Upgrade as ‘A-‘ from S&P Global

PRNewswire August 22, 2024
  • Kia’s S&P Global credit rating upgraded from ‘BBB+’ to ‘A-‘, achieving an ‘A’ rating from the world’s top three credit agencies this year
  • High worldwide evaluations reflect Kia’s product and brand competitiveness, profitability, financial soundness and global market position

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Kia Corporation (Kia) announced that the global credit rating agency S&P Global has upgraded the credit rating from ‘BBB+’ to ‘A-‘. S&P Global presented a ‘Stable’ credit rating outlook for the company.

With this rating upgrade, Kia has received an ‘A’ credit rating from all three of the world’s major credit rating agencies this year, following ‘A3’ and ‘A-‘ upgrades from Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings respectively in February. These high worldwide evaluations reflect the company’s product and brand competitiveness, profitability, financial soundness and global market position.

S&P Global divides ratings into 22 levels from AAA to D to evaluate the credit of a country or company. The ‘A-‘ rating, the seventh highest credit rating, means that the credit status is good, and the credit risk is significantly low.

S&P Global based the upgrade on Kia’s stronger market position, which has led to solid profit and cash flow. This follows three years of marked enhancement in profitability starting in 2021. This stems from market share gains, product mix improvements, and some exchange rate tailwinds.

Also, they forecasted that the company’s balanced portfolio, including both EV and hybrid models, will enable it to adapt to market changes during the electrification transition. The ‘Stable’ outlook reflects the expectation that Kia will maintain robust profitability over the next 12-24 months.

Only six major global automotive companies, including Kia and Hyundai Motor Company, along with Toyota, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, etc., have achieved an A rating in S&P Global’s credit rating evaluation.

Kia plans to continue efforts to maintain financial soundness and strengthen global competitiveness by responding flexibly to market changes.

For more information, visit the Kia Global Media Center at www.kianewscenter.com

SOURCE Kia Corporation

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.