Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Elevates National Technological Ambition with the Unveiling of Indonesia’s First AI Experience Center

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (Indosat or IOH, IDX: ISAT) has taken a significant step forward in its larger purpose to empower Indonesia by launching the country’s first AI Experience Center at Solo Technopark in Solo, Central Java. This state-of-the-art facility, backed by advanced 5G connectivity, stands as a testament to Indosat’s commitment to shaping Indonesia’s future as an AI Nation and positioning the country as a key player in the global AI community.

The inauguration of this groundbreaking AI Experience Center was marked by the presence of prominent figures, including Wijaya Kusumawardhana, Expert Staff to the Minister for Social, Economic and Cultural Affairs representing the Minister of Communication and Informatics of the Republic of Indonesia; Vikram Sinha, President Director and CEO of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison; and Teguh Prakosa, the Mayor of Surakarta. This milestone underscores Indonesia’s strides toward realizing its vision of a Golden Indonesia 2045 through the adoption of advanced technologies, with 5G connectivity serving as the backbone of this transformation.

Expert Staff to the Minister of Communication and Informatics of the Republic of Indonesia for Social, Economic and Cultural Affairs, Wijaya Kusumawardhana, expressed, “We congratulate Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison for pioneering the first AI Experience Center in Indonesia. This initiative signifies a pivotal moment in the evolution of our telecommunications industry. We are confident that this experience center will catalyze further innovation across sectors, and we stand ready to support its success.”

President Director and CEO of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, Vikram Sinha, said, “This AI Experience Center marks a cornerstone in our journey to empower Indonesia through AI. It is a clear demonstration of our commitment to transforming Indonesia’s digital and telecommunications landscape. We deeply appreciate the support from the Indonesian government and our strategic partners who share our vision of propelling Indonesia onto the global stage. This is only the beginning of many exciting developments as we unlock infinite possibilities for millions of Indonesians.”

Mayor of Surakarta, Teguh Prakosa, emphasized, “We are honored that Indosat has chosen Solo for the establishment of Indonesia’s first AI Experience Center. This facility will not only enhance Solo Technopark but also trigger a multiplier effect on the local economy and digitalization, benefiting education, tourism, and job creation.”

Partnering with global technology leader Huawei, the Indosat AI Experience Center showcases cutting-edge AI technologies applicable to various sectors, including smart city management optimized by its 5G network, arts, food & beverages, and other creative industries. Beyond serving as a showcase for the latest AI innovations, the AI Experience Center will also function as a training hub, offering programs to students, public servants, and the broader community on how AI can enhance productivity and create new opportunities.

This hands-on experience is a precursor to the AI Center of Excellence that Indosat plans to establish, which will be powered by 5G technology and is set to be groundbreaking in the near future. Indosat’s commitment to catalyzing advanced technology in Solo began in 2021 with the launch of its 5G service, followed by the establishment of Solo Safari as the first 5G zoo in Indonesia.

Guided by Indosat’s overarching purpose of empowering Indonesia, the AI Experience Center is poised to be a catalyst for innovation, fostering the development of AI-ready talent, and providing society with the tools to harness AI’s transformative power. As Indonesia stands on the cusp of a technological revolution, Indosat’s AI Experience Center symbolizes not just the dawn of a new era, but the beginning of a journey that will see Indonesia rise as a leader in AI. With this facility, Indosat is not merely investing in technology; it is investing in the future of the nation—empowering Indonesians to seize the boundless opportunities that AI and 5G present and to propel the country toward a brighter, more innovative future.

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (Indosat, IDX: ISAT) has the vision to become the most preferred digital telecommunications company in Indonesia. Together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, Indosat provides cellular services, ICT solutions, data centers, Fiber to the Home (FTTH), electronic payment services, financial services, and other digital services. Indosat has a larger purpose of empowering Indonesia, and with the spirit of Gotong Royong, Indosat wants to be the main collaborator in realizing it and creating meaningful change.

