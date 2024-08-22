AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Video Games Industry Elite Gathers In Riyadh For The New Global Sport Conference

PRNewswire August 22, 2024

Two-Day Event Draws Capacity Lineup of International Celebrities, Thought-Leading Executives and Government Officials 

  • 1,200 global delegates arrive in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today, including over 200 CEOs from across gaming, esports, technology, sports, entertainment industries
  • Prestigious speaker lineup includes HRH Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud (Chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation), Ralf Reichert (CEO, Esports World Cup Foundation), Magnus Carlsen (Norwegian Chess Grandmaster), Toshimoto Mitomo (Executive Deputy President and CSO, Sony Group Corporation) and Joe Marsh (CEO, T1 Entertainment & Sports)
  • Hosted at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh At Kingdom Centre on August 24-25, NGSC will feature a series of educational and innovative discussions centered around ‘The Future of Fandom’

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — This weekend, the New Global Sport Conference 2024 (“NGSC”) will host a global delegation of over 1,200 industry thought-leaders, including over 200 CEOs, for a prestigious two-day event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. From August 24-25, representatives from leading industries — such as gaming, esports, technology, sports, entertainment, business and investment — will gather at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Centre to explore the theme of “The Future of Fandom” with over 60 confirmed speakers.

HRH Prince Faisal bin Sultan, (Chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation) and Ralf Reichert (CEO of the Esports World Cup Foundation), with the Korean League of Legends Team T1, the winners of the League of Legends competition at the Esports World Cup 2024

Already a hub for visionary leaders, the NGSC is proud to welcome an outstanding group of confirmed speakers who will showcase their innovation and expertise across a variety of first-mover, fan-first industries. Speakers include:

  • HRH Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud, Chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation
  • Ralf Reichert, CEO, Esports World Cup Foundation
  • Magnus Carlsen, Norwegian Chess Grandmaster
  • Toshimoto Mitomo, Executive Deputy President and CSO, Sony Group Corporation
  • Lisa Cosmas Hanson, CEO, Niko Partners
  • Andrew Chen, General Partner & Co-Founder, Andreessen Horowitz
  • Joe Marsh, CEO, T1 Entertainment & Sports

NGSC attendees will enjoy conversations that contextualize fan engagement in sports and esports, while hearing stories of passion, dedication, and triumph that frame fan culture’s transformative impact.

Ralf Reichert, CEO of the Esports World Cup Foundation, said: “The New Global Sport Conference is set to assemble an unprecedented group of industry leaders at what promises to be the pinnacle gathering of gaming, esport and sport executives. This year’s focus, ‘Future of Fandom,’ addresses crucial topics at the intersection of those industries. We’re thrilled to offer a stage for the top minds in the field to exchange ideas that will drive the future of this intersection. The timing couldn’t be better, as the inaugural Esports World Cup reaches its climax with the crowning of the first Esports World Cup Club Champion.” 

This weekend marks the second edition of the NSGC, with its inaugural event last year highlighted by the unveiling of the first Esports World Cup. The Esports World Cup is currently taking place in Riyadh, and its epic closing ceremony is also slated for August 25. Saudi Arabia aspires to become the world’s go-to destination for gaming and esports by 2030 and the NGSC 2024 sits as another backdrop as it actively strengthens ties with industry leaders.

For more information on the event and to stay updated on further announcements, please visit New Global Sport Conference Website.

About The New Global Sport Conference The New Global Sport Conference (NGSC24), the leading conference of the Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF), is a gateway for today’s and tomorrow’s executives, global leaders, and prime decision-makers into a new global sport and will showcase how esports can create new international opportunities. The NGSC24 will unite top players from sports, esports, gaming, entertainment, technology, and beyond, serving as a content-packed platform bringing together these industries. It carries on the torch of the Next World Forum series and NGSC23, uniting both events under one exclusive banner in 2024.

www.newglobalsportconference.com

New Global Sport Conference Logo

 

SOURCE New Global Sport Conference

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.