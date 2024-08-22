MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL’S 600TH PROPERTY IN ASIA PACIFIC EXCLUDING CHINA CELEBRATES FLAGSHIP BRAND WITH THE OPENING OF ADELAIDE MARRIOTT HOTEL

Global leader in hospitality continues to strengthen its presence in the region, expanding in emerging destinations and beyond gateway cities

SINGAPORE, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) today announced the opening of its 600th property in the Asia Pacific excluding China (APEC) region with the Adelaide Marriott Hotel. Paying homage to the company’s flagship brand, the opening marks the first Marriott International property in South Australia, underscoring the company’s focus on growing its presence in emerging destinations.

With the 150-year-old landmark Adelaide General Post Office (GPO) building as its façade, the Adelaide Marriott Hotel boasts a 14-storey tower with 285 guestrooms, including 12 suites with sweeping views of the city skyline. This opening aligns with the rising trend of domestic and intra-regional travelers seeking unique travel experiences in new destinations closer to home.

Marriott Hotels, the flagship brand of Marriott International, has had a rich heritage rooted in family values since its inception in 1957. The first Marriott Hotels hotel in the APEC region opened in Sydney in 1989 with the Sydney Harbour Marriott Hotel at Circular Quay. Today, there are over 50 Marriott Hotels operating in the region, with close to 40 in the pipeline. This growth is a testament to the trust and confidence that owners, franchisees, and guests have in the Marriott Hotel brand, which carries a legacy of wonderful hospitality and heartfelt service.

“We are thrilled to celebrate our 600th property milestone in the region with the Adelaide Marriott Hotel, a brand that bears the name of our founding family,” said Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific excluding China, Marriott International. “With 600 operational properties across the APEC region and close to 400 in the pipeline, our growth trajectory is robust. Our strategy to be everywhere our guests want us to be is further reinforced by our recent announcement of plans to enter the midscale hospitality segment, providing more opportunities to extend our portfolio presence in new markets and beyond the major gateway cities.”

Marriott International’s growth strategy includes a focus on giving back to the communities in which it operates to help drive long-term economic impact. With over 95,000 associates from both managed and franchised properties in the region, Marriott International has been instrumental in creating job opportunities and nurturing the next generation of talent. By the end of 2024, nearly 10% of Marriott International managed associates would have taken new roles within APEC, which will allow them to deepen their skillsets and further their work experiences. Marriott’s recent certification as Great Place to Work in 8 APEC countries, including Australia, demonstrates the company’s dedication to putting people first.

