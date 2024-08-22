AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Bybit Card Breaks Records: 75% Adoption Rate in Argentina

PRNewswire August 22, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, the world’s second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, is proud to announce the remarkable success of its Bybit Card in Argentina. Within a mere two months of launch, an impressive 75% of Bybit users in the country have applied for the innovative card, solidifying its position as a preferred choice for crypto enthusiasts.

“Bybit Card has exceeded our expectations in Argentina, demonstrating its immense popularity and utility among local users,” said Joan Han, Sales & Marketing Director of Bybit. Our 75% adoption rate within just two months exemplifies the card’s innovative features and the growing demand for crypto-friendly financial solutions. We’re excited to continue expanding our reach and offering even more benefits to our customers.”

Deposit 100 USDT, Unlock 30,000 ARS!

To celebrate this milestone and reward new users, Bybit is introducing a limited-time campaign offering a substantial 30,000 ARS bonus to all Argentine residents who sign up and apply for the Bybit Card by the end of September.

Key benefits of the Bybit Card:

  • Wide range of supported cryptocurrencies: BTC, ETH, XRP, USDT, USDC, TON, MNT, and BNB.
  • Free card issuance and delivery: No hidden fees.
  • No annual or monthly fees: Enjoy the card without recurring charges.
  • 2% cashback in USDT: Earn rewards on every purchase.
  • Up to 8% APY: Grow your assets with competitive interest rates.
  • Instant Virtual Card: Access your funds immediately.

How to claim the 30,000 ARS reward:

  • Sign up or log in: Create a new Bybit account or log in to your existing one.
  • Apply for the Bybit Card: Submit your application through the Bybit platform.
  • Deposit funds: Make a fresh deposit of 100 USDT or equivalent in fiat or crypto.
  • Spend: Use your Bybit Card to make purchases worth 100 USDT or equivalent.
  • Receive reward: The 30,000 ARS bonus will be credited to your Bybit Card dashboard.

Bybit is committed to providing innovative financial solutions to its users worldwide. The Bybit Card offers a convenient and secure way to spend cryptocurrencies in everyday life.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 40 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bybit-card-breaks-records-75-adoption-rate-in-argentina-302228237.html

SOURCE Bybit

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.