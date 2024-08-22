Bybit Introduces P2P Super Deal

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to announce the deal of the summer for P2P users with generous rebates. Upon completion of KYC and/or first-time deposits, eligible users get to win Lucky Draw Tickets and claim coupons valued at up to 99 USDT for future P2P purchase orders.

The limited-time offer allows users to save big in P2P trading costs in two simple steps: eligible users simply need to complete designated tasks, and head over to the Bybit P2P and Bybit Rewards Hub to claim the coupon.

Examples of the tasks and rewards:

KYC: P2P users who complete KYC verifications will get a Lucky Draw Ticket for a chance to win one of three Super Deals for a reward of up to 99 USDT. The P2P coupon may be used in the next purchase to be deducted from the payment amount.

Deposits: First-time P2P deposits at as little as over 10 USDT will guarantee 10 USDT off the next deposit of 100 USDT—upon completing an eligible first-time deposit, users may be entitled to either an instant 10 USDT coupon, or a Lucky Draw Ticket for a chance to win one of three Super Deals for a reward of up to 99 USDT. The P2P coupon may be used in the next purchase to be deducted from the payment amount.

The event stands to benefit thousands of users looking to tap into opportunities in P2P. The Bybit P2P Super Deal coupons can be used for all fiat currencies supported on the Bybit P2P platform, an ultra user-friendly marketplace that offers mainstream coins including ETH, BTC, USDT and USDC at zero transaction fees for takers.

Find out more about the event and eligibility at Bybit P2P .

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 40 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

