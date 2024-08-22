AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
BingX Introduces Pre-Launch Futures for Innovative Crypto Trading

PRNewswire August 23, 2024

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — BingX, a global leading cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to announce the launch of its Pre-Launch Futures. This innovative feature allows BingX users to trade futures on new tokens, enabling them to predict and speculate on future values before the tokens are officially listed. By offering early access and leverage, this feature empowers traders to secure potential profits ahead of the broader market, marking a significant step forward in helping BingX users stay ahead of the curve and maximize their crypto investments.

“Our mission at BingX is to provide a secure and user-first platform that continually innovates to meet the evolving needs of our users,” said Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX. “The introduction of Pre-Launch Futures aligns with our vision of building a gateway for the next billion crypto users. This new feature exemplifies our commitment to offering diverse and advanced trading tools that elevate our users’ trading proficiency.”

Pre-Launch Futures on BingX provide users to participate and capitalize on new digital assets earlier prior to their official token listings. Pre-Launch Futures also offer superior liquidity and flexibility compared to Pre-Market Spot Trading. Unlike Pre-Market Spot trading, which involves OTC trading and freezing of funds and limiting liquidity, Pre-Launch Futures allow for more efficient use of capital.

BingX’s commitment to innovation, security, and transparency remains steadfast. Verified by global authoritative organizations and with a PoR certification, BingX ensures 100% user asset protection. Partnering with top cybersecurity firms, BingX continues to uphold its values of being user-first, reliable, innovative, and diversified.

About BingX 

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange, serving over 10 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management – all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

For more information please visit: https://bingx.com/ 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bingx-introduces-pre-launch-futures-for-innovative-crypto-trading-302228660.html

SOURCE BingX

