TOKEN2049 Singapore Exhibition Opportunities Sold Out: Limited Tickets Remain for the World’s Largest Web3 Event With 20,000 Attendees and 500+ Side Events

Exhibition space sold out a record month ahead of the world’s largest crypto event

Speaker highlights include Binance CEO Richard Teng ; Solana Founder Anatoly Yakovenko ; Oracle Red Bull Racing Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen ; Grammy nominee Iggy Azalea; Blueprint Founder Bryan Johnson ; prolific entrepreneur Balaji Srinivasan ; whistleblower Edward Snowden ; and many more

TOKEN2049’s debut startup competition NEXUS issues final call for innovative early-stage Web3 projects to compete on the world stage, following hundreds of applications

SINGAPORE, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — TOKEN2049 , the world’s largest crypto event, is set to make history again by shattering all previous records for its 2024 edition. Taking place September 18-19 at Marina Bay Sands ahead of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2024 race weekend, TOKEN2049 Singapore will host 20,000 attendees from over 150 countries, solidifying its status as the premier global gathering across the Web3 ecosystem.

With all exhibition opportunities sold out in record time, attendees are strongly advised to secure their tickets promptly before they sell out. Following the overwhelming demand seen at TOKEN2049 Dubai in April, where tickets sold out weeks before the event, TOKEN2049 Singapore is on track for another full-capacity conference.

Formula 1 World Champions, pop culture icons, founders and CEOs across Web3, AI, finance and technology dominate an exceptional, expanded speaker lineup at TOKEN2049 Singapore. New additions include Oracle Red Bull Racing Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen, Grammy-nominated artist Iggy Azalea and Blueprint Founder Bryan Johnson. They join previously announced speakers such as Binance CEO Richard Teng, Solana Founder Anatoly Yakovenko, whistleblower Edward Snowden, prolific entrepreneur Balaji Srinivasan and many more.

Alex Fiskum, Co-Founder of TOKEN2049, commented: “We’re excited to be hosting the largest crypto event of the year. With more than double the attendees from last year and a significantly expanded event space at the iconic Marina Bay Sands, all exhibition opportunities have sold out a record month in advance. We’re expecting 20,000 attendees, and with tickets moving fast, we’re on track to sell out well ahead of the event. We look forward to welcoming the global crypto community to Singapore next month for our most dynamic and immersive TOKEN2049 experience yet.”

Renowned angel investor and entrepreneur Balaji Srinivasan, added: “TOKEN2049 is the largest crypto conference in the world, and it’s held in Singapore. I’ll be updating everyone at the event on our new Network School at ns.com .”

A new highlight of this year’s event is NEXUS , TOKEN2049’s debut startup competition. The premier platform issues a final call for ambitious early-stage crypto projects to compete on a global stage. Selected participants will vie to impress thousands of attendees and a judging panel of foremost venture capitalists, as they journey to become the next crypto unicorn.

TOKEN2049 Singapore’s title sponsors include OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company; BingX, a leading crypto exchange and official partner of Chelsea FC; TRON DAO, empowering decentralised commerce and community for every human on the planet; DWF Labs, the new generation Web3 investor and market maker; Bitget, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company; Bullish, one of the fastest-growing, regulated digital asset exchanges, and Zeebu, the Web3 neobank tailormade for telecom settlements.

TOKEN2049 Singapore promises an unparalleled experience that transforms the entire city-state into a hub of innovation and networking. TOKEN2049 Week will feature over 500 side events from September 16-22, ensuring a jam-packed week filled with opportunities for connection and collaboration.

ABOUT TOKEN2049

TOKEN2049 is a global Web3 event series, organised semi-annually in Singapore and Dubai, where decision-makers in the global crypto ecosystem connect to exchange ideas, network, and shape the industry. TOKEN2049 is the preeminent meeting place for entrepreneurs, institutions, industry insiders, investors, builders, and those with a strong interest in the crypto and blockchain industry.

