‘The Charge of Change’: Dahua Technology Unveils D-Volt Intelligent EV Charging Solution

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Through a successful online launch, Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric AIoT solution and service provider, has released its very own intelligent EV charging solution – D-Volt. Embodying its slogan “The Charge of Change”, D-Volt offers speed, power, innovation, precision, and a steadfast commitment to sustainability.

D-Volt is designed to deliver quick and comprehensive charging performance in order to ensure that users can recharge their electric vehicles quickly and efficiently. It is crafted to meet the highest standards of quality and reliability, offering innovative solutions that are as accurate as they are advanced. In terms of innovation, D-Volt is integrated with Dahua’s very own cutting-edge technologies with meticulous precision. What’s more, this intelligent EV charging solution also reflects Dahua’s unwavering commitment to environment conservation and sustainability, utilizing sustainable materials and energy efficient technologies and striving to significantly reduce the company’s carbon footprint for a greener planet.

D-Volt’s benefits to users and customers include:

Ideal for Any Scenario: It utilizes a single platform designed to manage both home (D-Volt Air) and commercial (D-Volt Pro) charging equipment, effectively optimizing charging experience and e-mobility processes. It supports 3.5kW to 22kW for AC charging and 60kW to 240kW for DC charging.

It utilizes a single platform designed to manage both home (D-Volt Air) and commercial (D-Volt Pro) charging equipment, effectively optimizing charging experience and e-mobility processes. It supports 3.5kW to 22kW for AC charging and 60kW to 240kW for DC charging. Designed to Stay Cool: It is built and designed to withstand both outdoor and indoor use. Its multi-level protection helps prevent overcurrent, short-circuit, AC/DC leakage, etc., greatly ensuring safety.

It is built and designed to withstand both outdoor and indoor use. Its multi-level protection helps prevent overcurrent, short-circuit, AC/DC leakage, etc., greatly ensuring safety. Intelligent Integration: Its Dynamic Load Balancing feature enables users to optimize their power usage by intelligently distributing energy between their charging station and other electrical appliances on-site. It uses solar panels to charge electric vehicles with 100% solar energy or a mix of solar and grid energy, helping vehicle owners to avoid using expensive grid energy. Also, it can be combined with other Dahua solutions based on actual requirements.

Its Dynamic Load Balancing feature enables users to optimize their power usage by intelligently distributing energy between their charging station and other electrical appliances on-site. It uses solar panels to charge electric vehicles with 100% solar energy or a mix of solar and grid energy, helping vehicle owners to avoid using expensive grid energy. Also, it can be combined with other Dahua solutions based on actual requirements. Open & Flexible Software: D-Volt Desktop & D-Volt App greatly simplify the operation of the charger. These digital platforms offer a great deal of benefits, including real-time visual information about the station status, power use, fees, etc. In addition, it allows charging schedule to benefit from off-peak tariffs, locating stations by map, as well as setting prices and controlling access based on group functions. It also provides valuable insights from multiple dashboards and supports private cloud customization.

Overall, D-Volt is a revolutionary electric vehicle charging solution that provides great value for customers and users. It is ideal for a wide-range of application scenarios such as residential homes, commercial establishments, charging fleets, and office buildings. Aside from its aforementioned highlights and technical benefits, D-Volt also demonstrates Dahua’s firm commitment to provide products and solutions that promote sustainable and eco-friendly transportation, aiding the transition to clean energy and ensuring that Dahua’s innovations benefit both the modern world and future generations.

