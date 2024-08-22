AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
TorusChain Association Launches the First Ever Gasless Layer 1 Blockchain, TorusChain is Revolutionizing the WEB3 Ecosystem

PRNewswire August 23, 2024

ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The TorusChain Association, headquartered in Switzerland, announces the global launch of TorusChain—the world’s first Gasless Layer 1 blockchain, redefining the WEB3 ecosystem. With its exceptional speed and ability to operate with zero Gas fees, TorusChain provides a game-changing platform for rapid project deployment and scaling, accelerating innovation cycles.

Torus Logo

TorusChain transcends traditional blockchain capabilities by integrating a comprehensive ecosystem packed with advanced technologies, platforms and revenue-generating opportunities. This ecosystem reduces the entire project development lifecycle, from launch to user acquisition, eliminating the need for multiple iterations and driving faster achievement of project goals.

“By enabling projects to launch fast, access to large user pools and loaded wallets, TorusChain accelerates the journey from concept to market-ready. This chain is about speed and fostering an environment where innovation thrives,” said Shabir Momin, President, TorusChain Association.

Ramy Copty, Co-Founder and Director, TorusChain Association, highlighted the strategic partnerships that enhance Torus Chain’s ecosystem, “Our network is fortified with extensive support, including payment gateways, tech integrations, marketing accelerators, and user acquisition programs ensuring that the projects on TorusChain can leverage a wide range of resources to succeed.”

“A standout offering within the TorusChain ecosystem is FunNFT.com, a revolutionary platform introducing unique NFT protocols for royalties and rentals. Philipp Zahrer, Co-Founder and Director, TorusChain Association, added, “This platform empowers creators, artists, celebrities, and influencers alike, to fractionalize, monetize, and share their work with unprecedented independence & speed, fostering direct relationships with their fans and fuelling a new fan economy.”

TorusChain’s launch is further strengthened by NewMedia Holding, a digital media giant with a reach of over 1.8 billion users globally. “Through our partnership with EngagePoints, a WEB2-WEB3 loyalty program, we’re offering a seamless bridge to billions of users, enabling global marketing for projects on TorusChain,” said Gurpreet Singh, COO, NewMedia Holding.

TorusChain network is loaded with advanced tech solutions tailored for both projects and users. Key features include ToruScan (blockchain explorer), TorusSwap (DEX), Developer Bridge (cross-chain messaging), Customer Bridge (for cross-chain asset transfers), Tofee Wallet (a self-custodial multi-signature wallet), and Staking Dashboard (managing and claiming staking rewards).

With 100+ innovative projects spanning gaming, AI, DeFi, metaverses, industry bodies etc, like RAKDAO, Enjinstarter, Arkadiapark, Fabwelt, Warlands, OzoneMetaverse, Nemesis, Thegrapeescape, 0xhares, Arena Games, Gamer Hub, MagicCraft, One.Game, PhantomBlaze, Streambay, SpaceVrse, are changing the WEB3 landscape using TorusChain.

https://linktr.ee/toruschain 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2487714/Torus_Logo.jpg

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/toruschain-association-launches-the-first-ever-gasless-layer-1-blockchain-toruschain-is-revolutionizing-the-web3-ecosystem-302228759.html

