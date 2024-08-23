AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Vietnam 2024 Honors 130 Champions Ushering in a New Generation Workforce

PRNewswire August 23, 2024

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — HR Asia, the leading publication in the human resources industry, announces the winners of its prestigious HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 – Vietnam awards. This year, a total of 130 outstanding companies have been recognized for their exemplary HR practices, showcasing their commitment to fostering a vibrant and diverse workplace environment.

Under the theme of “The Definitive Z Choice”, the winners reflect the challenges and opportunities presented by the influx of Gen-Z or Zoomer, creating a multi-generational workforce. These companies have not only demonstrated exceptional prowess in hiring and retaining young talent, but also in creating a workplace culture that values diversity, collaboration, and continuous innovation setting a benchmark for others in the industry.

The surge in nominations underscores the growing prominence of workplace excellence in the region with 704 companies competing for recognition, showcasing a keen desire to stand out as leaders in employee satisfaction, welfare, and development. 53,250 survey participants shared their invaluable insights and experiences, providing a comprehensive overview of the workplace landscape in Vietnam. Their contributions not only reflect a deep-rooted commitment to enhancing workplace environments but also highlight the significance of employee voice in shaping organisational culture and practices.

“With an ever-growing number of Zoomers entering the workforce, there comes a number of challenges for human resources,” said William Ng, group publisher of HR Asia. “The life experiences and expectations of the younger generation are entirely different from the previous generations, potentially creating discord in the workplace. It is good to see that a larger number of organisations in Vietnam are actively mitigating potential issues and recording higher employee satisfaction by championing inclusivity along with actively listening to their needs.”

2024 sees a new category HR Asia Sustainable Workplace Awards being introduced to reflect the organisation’s unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable business practices. The HR Asia Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Awards seek to recognise organisations that have made significant strides towards creating diverse and inclusive workplaces. In turn, The HR Asia Most Caring Company Awards recognise organisations that have demonstrated exceptional care for their employees, particularly during difficult times.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 – Vietnam award winners have shown an unwavering dedication to employee satisfaction, welfare, and development. These organisations have set the standard for others to follow by fostering a positive work environment that promotes growth and excellence.

The awards ceremony celebrated the achievements of the 19 Gold winners, each of whom has received the awards for five consecutive years or more. These exemplary organisations have consistently demonstrated their dedication to creating and sustaining an outstanding workplace environment.

The distinguished Gold winners for HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 – Vietnam are AEON Vietnam Company Limited, AIA (Vietnam) Life Insurance Company Limited, Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd, Asia Commercial Bank (ACB), Avery Dennison, BaoViet Life Corporation, Chubb Life Insurance Vietnam Company Limited, Coach Vietnam Company Limited, Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam, DatVietVAC Group Holdings, Deloitte Vietnam, DKSH Vietnam, FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank, Manulife (Vietnam) Limited, OPSWAT, Piaggio Vietnam Co., Ltd, Sun Group, and Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank).

The award covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam, making this the largest recognition program and survey in the region for employee engagement. For more information about the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 – Vietnam awards and a complete list of winners, please visit https://hr.asia/awards/

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2024 (VIETNAM EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

  1. AEON Vietnam Company Limited
  2. AIA (Vietnam) Life Insurance Company Limited
  3. Ajinomoto Vietnam Co., Ltd
  4. Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd
  5. AMY GRUPO
  6. An Cuong Wood – Working Joint Stock Company
  7. An Du Netpayment Corp.,
  8. Ascott International Management Vietnam Co., Ltd
  9. Asia Commercial Bank (ACB)
  10. ATAD SteeL Structure Corporation
  11. Avery Dennison
  12. Avis Vietnam
  13. AZB Joint Stock Company
  14. B. Braun Vietnam Co., ltd
  15. Bac A Commercial Joint Stock Bank
  16. Ban Thach Construction Investment Corporation
  17. BaoViet Life Corporation
  18. BenThanh Tourist Service Corporation
  19. Beiersdorf Vietnam
  20. Binh Minh Plastics Joint Stock Company
  21. Cargill Vietnam Limited
  22. Carlsberg Vietnam
  23. Chubb Life Insurance Vietnam Company Limited
  24. CIMB Bank Vietnam
  25. Coach Vietnam Company Limited
  26. Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam
  27. Crystal International Group Limited
  28. Dan On Foods Corporation
  29. Danieli Vietnam (Industrielle Beteiligung Co., Ltd.)
  30. DatVietVAC Group Holdings
  31. De Heus Vietnam
  32. DEEP C Industrial Zones
  33. Deloitte Vietnam
  34. Development Investment Construction Joint Stock Company
  35. DKSH Vietnam
  36. DOJI Gold & Gems Group
  37. DRAEXLMAIER Automotive Vietnam Joint Stock Company
  38. E.SUN Bank Dong Nai Branch
  39. EQuest Education Group
  40. Far Eastern Apparel (Vietnam) Limited
  41. Far Eastern Polytex (Viet Nam) Limited
  42. FedEx Express Vietnam
  43. Fortune Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank
  44. Fujifilm Vietnam Company Limited
  45. FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited
  46. Gameloft Vietnam
  47. Gap Inc.
  48. GELEX Group Joint Stock Company
  49. GeoComply
  50. GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Vietnam (Haleon Vietnam)
  51. GroupM Vietnam
  52. Hanwha Life Vietnam
  53. Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank
  54. Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corporation (HSC)
  55. Home Credit Vietnam
  56. Huawei Technologies (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
  57. IGC Group
  58. Indochina Beach Hotel JSC – Furama Resort Danang
  59. IPP Travel Retail (Duy Anh Trading Joint Stock Company)
  60. Johnson & Johnson (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
  61. Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank)
  62. Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV)
  63. KFC Vietnam Joint Venture Company Ltd
  64. Kimberly-Clark Vietnam LTD
  65. Landco Corporation
  66. LITE-ON VIETNAM CO., LTD
  67. LIXIL Vietnam Corporation
  68. Manulife (Vietnam) Limited
  69. Marsh Vietnam Ltd.
  70. Masan Group Corporation
  71. Mega Lifesciences Vietnam
  72. METKRAFT LTD. (A Division of Fisher Barton)
  73. Microsoft Vietnam
  74. Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank
  75. MiTek Vietnam Company Limited
  76. Mondelez Kinh Do Vietnam
  77. Morinaga Nutritional Foods Vietnam Joint Stock Company
  78. MSD Vietnam
  79. NAB Innovation Centre Vietnam
  80. Nabati Viet Nam Company Limited
  81. Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Nam A Bank)
  82. NashTech
  83. National Citizen Commercial Joint Stock Bank
  84. Novartis Vietnam Company Limited
  85. Olam Global Agri Vietnam Co., Ltd
  86. OPSWAT
  87. Ortholite Viet Nam Co., Ltd
  88. Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Service Corporation
  89. Phu Long Real Estates Corporation
  90. Piaggio Vietnam Co., Ltd
  91. Pizza 4Ps Corporation
  92. Rawlplug Vietnam Company Limited
  93. Reckitt Vietnam
  94. RMIT University Vietnam
  95. Rochdale Spears Co., Ltd
  96. RT Holdings Joint Stock Company
  97. Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank
  98. Saigon – Hanoi Securities Joint Stock Company
  99. Saigon-Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank
  100. Samsung Vina Electronics
  101. Sandoz Vietnam Co., Ltd.
  102. SHBank Finance Company Limited (SHBFinance)
  103. Shell Vietnam Limited
  104. Shinhan Life Insurance Vietnam Limited Liability Company
  105. Shiseido Cosmetics VietNam Co., Ltd.
  106. Spartronics Vietnam
  107. Sun Group
  108. Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage Co., Ltd
  109. Swarovski Manufacturing Vietnam LLC
  110. T&T Group Joint Stock Company
  111. Tasco Joint Stock Company
  112. Techtronic Industries Vietnam Manufacturing Company Limited
  113. The Eastern Medical Equipment Company Limited
  114. Trusting Social
  115. TV Trade Promotion Pharmaceutical and Investment Company Limited (TV TPI CO., LTD)
  116. United International Pharma Co., Ltd.
  117. United Overseas Bank (Vietnam) Limited
  118. Vard Vung Tau Ltd
  119. Viet Dragon Securities Corporation
  120. VietJet Aviation Joint Stock Company
  121. Vietnam Soya Product Company – Branch Of Quang Ngai Sugar JSC
  122. Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank)
  123. Vinataba – Philip Morris Ltd., Ho Chi Minh City Branch
  124. Vinmec Healthcare System
  125. Virtuos
  126. VitaDairy Vietnam Joint Stock Company
  127. Westlake Compounds Vietnam Company Limited
  128. Wink Hotels Management Vietnam Company Limited
  129. Yody Fashion Joint Stock Company
  130. Yuanta Securities Vietnam Limited Company

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION AWARDS 2024

  1. AEON Vietnam Company Limited
  2. Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd
  3. AZB Joint Stock Company
  4. Bac A Commercial Joint Stock Bank
  5. Coach Vietnam Company Limited
  6. Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam
  7. Far Eastern Polytex (Viet Nam) Limited
  8. FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited
  9. Gameloft Vietnam
  10. Gap Inc.
  11. GroupM Vietnam
  12. Home Credit Vietnam
  13. IGC Group
  14. Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank)
  15. Masan Group Corporation
  16. MSD Vietnam
  17. Novartis Vietnam Company Limited
  18. Olam Global Agri Vietnam Co., Ltd
  19. Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage Co., Ltd
  20. United Overseas Bank (Vietnam) Limited
  21. VitaDairy Vietnam Joint Stock Company
  22. Yody Fashion Joint Stock Company

WINNERS OF HR ASIA SUSTAINABLE WORKPLACE AWARDS 2024

  1. Bac A Commercial Joint Stock Bank
  2. CIMB Bank Vietnam
  3. Coach Vietnam Company Limited
  4. Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam
  5. FedEx Express Vietnam
  6. FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited
  7. GeoComply
  8. Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank
  9. Johnson & Johnson (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
  10. Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank)
  11. Masan Group Corporation
  12. Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank
  13. Novartis Vietnam Company Limited
  14. Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage Co., Ltd
  15. United Overseas Bank (Vietnam) Limited

WINNERS OF HR ASIA MOST CARING COMPANY AWARDS 2024

  1. AIA (Vietnam) Life Insurance Company Limited
  2. Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd
  3. Bac A Commercial Joint Stock Bank
  4. BaoViet Life Corporation
  5. Beiersdorf Vietnam
  6. Chubb Life Insurance Vietnam Company Limited
  7. Coach Vietnam Company Limited
  8. DKSH Vietnam
  9. FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited
  10. GELEX Group Joint Stock Company
  11. Home Credit Vietnam
  12. Huawei Technologies (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
  13. Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank)
  14. Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV)
  15. Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Nam A Bank)
  16. Novartis Vietnam Company Limited
  17. RMIT University Vietnam
  18. Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank
  19. Saigon – Hanoi Securities Joint Stock Company
  20. Shinhan Life Insurance Vietnam Limited Liability Company
  21. Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage Co., Ltd
  22. United Overseas Bank (Vietnam) Limited
  23. Vinmec Healthcare System

About BUSINESS MEDIA INTERNATIONAL

Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited (1AZ.SG), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. We organise various exhibitions and have the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in our portfolio.

Adrian Cheng
Marketing Manager
Business Media International
Mobile No.: 012-2692701
Email: adrian@businessmedia.asia 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/hr-asia-best-companies-to-work-for-in-asia-vietnam-2024-honors-130-champions-ushering-in-a-new-generation-workforce-302229289.html

SOURCE Business Media International

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.