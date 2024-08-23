AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Trinasolar awarded Zero-carbon Factory Four-star certificate

PRNewswire August 23, 2024

CHANGZHOU, China, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Trinasolar’s factory in Yiwu, Zhejiang province, has obtained the 2023 Zero-carbon Factory (Type I) Four-star Certificate from TiGroup, the second time such authoritative green certification has been awarded to it since it became the first zero-carbon factory in the photovoltaic industry last year.

Green practices have been adopted in the factory by cutting energy use, reducing carbon emissions, improving energy efficiency, continually improving energy management and upgrading equipment and facilities. With such efforts the power consumption per unit product (kWh/MW) of the factory fell by 6.86% last year compared with that of 2022, and carbon emissions per unit of production (tCO2e/MW) fell 6.18%.

TiGroup conducted a detailed evaluation of the Yiwu factory on July 19 in accordance with the Evaluation Specification of a Zero-carbon Factory, covering six areas: infrastructure; the intelligent information management system of energy and carbon; energy and resource use; products; greenhouse gas emissions reduction measures; and carbon offset implementation. TiGroup highly rated the factory’s environmental protection measures and gave the factory a Zero-carbon Factory (Type I) four-star level.

Trinasolar is an industry leader in low-carbon practices. The company was recently awarded EPD Norway and EPD International certifications for its Vertex S+ series module. The Yiwu factory is one of major bases for mass producing Vertex S+ modules. In January Trinasolar’s Vertex N 720W, Vertex N 625W series modules and Vertex 670W modules received UL EPD and EPD Italy certifications. In 2022 Trinasolar’s Vertex modules were awarded a Life Cycle Assessment Certificate and Carbon Footprint Certificate by TÜV Rheinland for their low-carbon management capabilities throughout lifecycle. 

Helena Li, executive president at Trinasolar, said: “It’s an honour for our Yiwu factory to once again secure the Zero-carbon Factory certification. It’s a significant achievement, especially because this time, the factory has been upgraded from three stars to four, underscoring Trinasolar’s commitment to sustainable development. We’re passionate about ensuring that our modules and entire production cycle are as sustainable as possible.”

Trinasolar, with the mission of “Solar Energy for All”, is building a unique SOLAR sustainability management culture. Last year the company established a net-zero system and said it aims to achieve carbon neutrality at global organizational and operational levels by 2030.

Trinasolar will strictly honor its social responsibility to reduce carbon emissions and contribute to a net-zero world.

SOURCE Trina Solar Co., Ltd

