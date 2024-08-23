AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Sustainable Tourism, Creating Future: ITE HCMC 2024 Positions Itself as Asia’s Premier Tourism Cooperation Event

PRNewswire August 23, 2024

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City (ITE HCMC 2024) is set to become one of Asia’s most influential travel expos, driven by participation from leading global organizations and businesses, increased attention from prestigious international media, and continuous enhancements to its International Hosted Buyer Program.

Taking place from 05 – 07/9, at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City, the event aims to establish Vietnam as a central tourism hub in Asia. “We position Ho Chi Minh City and Vietnam as not just tourist destinations, but as a central tourism hub for Asia,” said Mr. Le Truong Hien Hoa, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism.

Global Industry Players to Convene at ITE HCMC 20244

This year’s expo will, for the first time, welcome the participation of prominent international travel businesses, including Flight Centre Travel Group (Australia), a Fortune 500 company with a presence in over 90 countries, and Intrepid Travel (Australia), recognized as one of TIME Magazine’s 100 most influential companies in 2023.

Additionally, ITE HCMC draws interest from key tourism markets like the United States and Europe, such as: Collette, America’s oldest travel company with over a century of luxury tour expertise, and Exim Tours from the DERTour Group, a leading European travel service provider.

CNN to Cover a Vietnamese Tourism Event for the First Time

CNN will cover the expo for its Marketplace Asia program, marking the first time the network dedicates extensive resources to a Vietnamese tourism event. This coverage will elevate ITE HCMC 2024’s international profile, creating opportunities for promotion and collaboration. ITE HCMC 2024 is supported by over 40 international media agencies from 10 countries and territories.

Enhanced quality and impact of Hosted Buyer

Over 450 exhibiting companies and brands have registered for the event, and 200 international buyers from 33 countries and territories have confirmed participation in the exclusive International Hosted Buyer Program – expected a 10% increase from 2023. This growth underscores ITE HCMC’s role as a key platform for international business connections.

Over the three-day event, ITE HCMC will facilitate 10,000 B2B meetings tailored to participants’ business needs, ensuring optimal matchmaking and maximizing outcomes. An online scheduling system, available from August 20th to September 20th, allows international buyers to arrange meetings in advance, reducing on-site wait times. The ITE HCMC App has been upgraded with AI-powered matchmaking and QR code scanning for instant partner information, enhancing efficiency and supporting the event’s eco-friendly goals.

Strategic Partnerships

ITE HCMC 2024 is proud to announce its strategic partners: Vietnam Airlines as the Diamond Sponsor and Official Airline; Saigontourist Group as the Diamond Sponsor; Nam A Bank as the Gold Sponsor; Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), GEM Center, Renaissance Riverside Hotel Saigon as Bronze Sponsors and valued partners: Vietjet, Emirates, Vietravel Airlines, Sofitel Saigon Plaza Hotel, Le Meridien Hotel; Mobifone and Air China and China Southern Airlines for their invaluable assistance in inviting potential travel businesses to send clients to Vietnam and the region to participate in the International Buyer Program.

For more information, visit www.itehcmc.travel, follow on Facebook, and connect on LinkedIn.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/sustainable-tourism-creating-future-ite-hcmc-2024-positions-itself-as-asias-premier-tourism-cooperation-event-302229442.html

SOURCE Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.