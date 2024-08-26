Catch the Wave with Agoda: Asia’s Most Searched Beach Destinations Unveiled for International Beach Day

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
PRNewswire August 26, 2024

SINGAPORE, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda has unveiled the top beach destinations in Asia, ahead of International Beach Day celebrated on September 1. The list, based on accommodation searches made on Agoda for September and October, highlights the most sought-after coastal getaways, with Indonesia’s Bali taking the top spot.

The island’s popularity continues to grow as Agoda recorded an 11% increase in Bali-related accommodation searches compared to the same period last year.  Other beach hotspots in Asia include Okinawa in Japan and Da Nang in Vietnam, with both making it into the top three.

The Agoda rankings showcase a diverse array of beach destinations that cater to various preferences, from serene retreats to vibrant beach parties. Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines each boast two destinations in the top ten, underscoring their popularity among beachgoers.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President Supply at Agoda shared, “With the monsoon season drawing to a close in many parts of Asia, travelers are eagerly anticipating the sun, sand, and sea. Asia boasts some of the world’s most stunning beaches, and International Beach Day is the perfect time to celebrate these coastal treasures.”

The top ten most searched beach destinations in Asia according to Agoda are:

  1. Bali, Indonesia
  2. Okinawa, Japan
  3. Da Nang, Vietnam
  4. Pattaya, Thailand
  5. Phuket, Thailand
  6. Nha Trang, Vietnam
  7. Jeju, South Korea
  8. Penang, Malaysia
  9. Boracay Island, Philippines
  10. Cebu, Philippines

These destinations offer a mix of activities, from water sports and nightlife to cultural experiences and relaxation. Agoda’s platform provides travelers with access to over 4.5 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, making it easier than ever to plan the perfect beach getaway.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/catch-the-wave-with-agoda-asias-most-searched-beach-destinations-unveiled-for-international-beach-day-302229395.html

SOURCE Agoda

