RECHARGE YOUR SPIRIT: ‘DISCONNECT TO RECONNECT’ WELLNESS JOURNEY AT MANDAPA, A RITZ-CARLTON RESERVE

PRNewswire August 26, 2024

BALI, Indonesia, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, a serene sanctuary nestled in the lush landscapes of Ubud, Bali, with the tranquil Ayung River flowing alongside, is proud to highlight its unwavering commitment to wellness as the heart of its vision. This dedication is embodied in the resort’s signature wellness journey, the Disconnect to Reconnect program, which continues to invite guests to step away from the demands of modern life and immerse themselves in a transformative experience of inner reflection and rejuvenation.

Disconnect to Reconnect

Aligning with Bali’s rich traditions of healing and spirituality, Disconnect to Reconnect has been thoughtfully designed to cultivate mindfulness, promote self-awareness, and foster a profound sense of inner tranquility. This program is more than just an offering—it’s a testament to Mandapa’s vision of empowering travelers to reconnect with their true selves by providing a nurturing environment where they can pause, reflect, and rejuvenate.

The program offers a daily selection of 20 carefully curated activities, ensuring guests experience a diverse array of wellness practices throughout their stay. Each day, four unique experiences are offered on a rotating basis, allowing guests to explore the full spectrum of offerings.

Breathwork and Vibrational Sound Therapy to relieve chronic stress, reduce anxiety, and improve concentration for a calmer and more peaceful state of mind. Aquatic Therapy alleviates physical discomfort while in the water, while Quantum Healing aims to gain insights into current life challenges by guiding guests through visualization, and Chakra Balancing offers a holistic approach to energy alignment and self-healing.

Guests can also immerse themselves in creative expression through Mandala Art, explore sustainability in the Culinary Dessert Delight activity, discover traditional wisdom in the Balinese Medicinal Plants Workshop, and hone their culinary skills in the Balinese Cooking Class, which features ingredients sourced from Mandapa’s own garden. Additional offerings include sessions designed to nurture emotional well-being, such as Yoga classes, Pranasudi Activation to balance the nervous system, and Emotional Release through transformative journaling practices.

Mandapa’s Disconnect to Reconnect program reflects the resort’s core belief that wellness is not just a service but a way of life. Guests are invited to embark on this journey of self-discovery and holistic well-being in the heart of Bali.

To learn more about the journey, please visit www.mandapareserve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/recharge-your-spirit-disconnect-to-reconnect-wellness-journey-at-mandapa-a-ritz-carlton-reserve-302229455.html

SOURCE Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

