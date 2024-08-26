AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

XPPen Launches 4K Artist Pro 19 (Gen2) Drawing Display, Featuring Stunning Color Performance and Dual X3 Pro Smart Chip Styli

PRNewswire August 26, 2024

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — After kicking off its 19th-anniversary celebration, XPPen today introduced a brand new addition to its professional digital drawing display line-up, the Artist Pro 19 (Gen2).

“With the launch of the Artist Pro 19 (Gen2), we’re providing professional creatives an awe-inspiring tool that truly brings their visions to life, offering an ideal choice for those seeking a portable, budget-friendly yet powerful 19-inch drawing display,” said Amy Yuan, Marketing Director at XPPen.

Bringing top specs on an 18.4-inch canvas, the Artist Pro 19 (Gen2) features a 4K ultravision display, and unparalleled color performance with Calman Verified for professional creatives to capture vivid inspiration in richer detail—ideal for those who don’t want to compromise on performance or budget—priced at $899.99*. This product marks XPPen’s first introduction of dual styli, powered by the X3 Pro smart chip with 16,384 pressure levels, showcasing the brand’s technological advancement and user-centric design.

Artist Pro 19 (Gen2), the stunning 4K ultravision and Calman Verified display features with dual X3 Pro smart chip styli, is available starting August 26th.

Immerse in Every Color with Calman Verified 4K Display
As the inaugural release of XPPen’s new 19-inch option, the Artist Pro 19 (Gen2) not only offers portability for diverse usage scenarios and meets professional demands with its large canvas, but also features an ultravision display with a 3840 x 2160 resolution, delivering an expansive canvas and unparalleled clarity. Particularly noteworthy is the high color accuracy with ΔE < 1.5, eliminating color discrepancies and ensuring each hue is rendered with exactitude.

The Artist Pro 19 (Gen2) exemplifies top-tier visual fidelity with its Calman Verified color. Featuring a 99.8% sRGB color gamut coverage and a brightness of 250cd/m², users can meticulously capture the essence of natural hues. Its capability to render 1.07 billion colors also ensures exceptional color performance with smooth and nuanced transitions. Plus, supporting sRGB, Adobe RGB, and P3 color spaces, the Artist Pro 19 (Gen2) meets various creative demands, making it an indispensable tool for professionals engaged in intricate creative processes.

When every detail matters, Artist Pro 19 (Gen2) delivers absolute color accuracy with its Calman Verified display and ΔE < 1.5.

Dual X3 Pro Smart Chip Styli with Double Smoothness
Leveraging XPPen’s proprietary X3 Pro smart chip technology and the trail-blazing 16,384 pressure levels, the Artist Pro 19 (Gen2) is equipped with dual X3 Pro chip styli – the X3 Pro Roller Stylus, and the X3 Pro Slim Stylus.

The X3 Pro Roller Stylus has a roller wheel that offers customizable functions such as rotation, zooming, and scrolling, empowering creators to unleash their creativity with ease. The newly introduced X3 Pro Slim Stylus, debuting with the Artist Pro 19 (Gen2), features an ergonomic design with a skin-like coating for a comfortable grip. Its slim nib minimizes visual obstruction, and the two shortcut keys can be toggled on or off, enhancing efficiency without interference.

In addition, the Artist Pro 19 (Gen2) comes with the ACK05 Bluetooth mini keyboard, significantly boosting creative efficiency. Despite its comprehensive accessory suite, the display remains budget-friendly, lowering the barrier to master-level creativity.

Equipped with dual styli and ACK05 Bluetooth keyboard, Artist Pro 19 (Gen2) offers effective ways to manage creative process.

One Paper Industrial Design Language
Embracing XPPen’s unique one paper industrial design language, the Artist Pro 19 (Gen2) draws inspiration from the natural flow and drape of real paper, making a seamless simulated paper surface for creatives to draw, edit, capture ideas in a way that’s familiar both on tactile and usage experience.

To ensure a pleasurable creative process, its X-Edge ergonomic wrist rest enhances comfort and reduces wrist fatigue, while the X-Nature Display, featuring AG etched glass and a full-laminated screen, provides anti-reflection properties and eliminates visual gaps. Certified by TÜV SÜD, the display also optimizes eye comfort by reducing potentially harmful blue light, making extended creation sessions more comfortable and burden-free.

As the latest offering from XPPen, the Artist Pro 19 (Gen2) represents the perfect harmony of technology and human-centric design. By integrating advanced creative tools, XPPen aspires to harness technology to enrich the human art experience and foster the spirit of creativity.

The Artist Pro 19 (Gen2) is officially available on August 26th. For more information, please visit XPPen’s official website: https://www.xp-pen.com/product/artist-pro-19-gen-2.html?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=pressrelease 

*Pricing information may vary depending on regional market.

SOURCE XPPen Technology Co., Ltd.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.