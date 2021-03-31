AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

The Ultimate Luxury Getaway Awaits at Address Beach Resort in Dubai

PRNewswire August 26, 2024

Escape the ordinary as this stunning resort is offering discounts on room rates, its vibrant dining venues and rejuvenating treatments for stays until March 31st  

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As temperatures cool down, embrace the opportunity for an exceptional escape to Address Beach Resort, where you can enjoy 20% off room rates, 25% off dining, and 15% off spa treatments for stays booked by September 20th and enjoyed until March 31st, 2025.

Address Beach Resort

Address Beach Resort, a landmark of Dubai’s skyline, features two sleek skyscrapers linked by the world’s highest outdoor infinity pool. Perfectly positioned near JBR Beach and top attractions, it offers an unparalleled base to explore Dubai’s stunning sights.

This resort, honored with the Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star accolade, offers a range of luxurious amenities. Savor a 25% discount at select dining venues, from the seaside charm of The Beach Grill and the Lebanese-Brazilian fusion at Li’Brasil to the exquisite dishes at The Restaurant and the global flavors at The Lounge. Unwind with 15% off at The Spa on level 75, offering relaxing massages and skincare treatments.

Don’t miss out and secure your dream getaway now to indulge in unparalleled luxury at Address Beach Resort in Dubai. For bookings and more information, call +971 4 879 8899 or click here.

Booking Dates: From now until September 20th2024

Stay Dates: From now until March 31st, 2025

Offer:                                                                     

  • 20% off room rates
  • Breakfast buffet at The Restaurant
  • 25% off on dining
  • 15% off on spa treatments 

Terms & Conditions: Dining discount can be availed in Li’Brasil, The Beach Grill, The Restaurant and The Lounge. Other T&Cs apply.

About Address Beach Resort   

Address Beach Resort is the first beach resort of the Address Hotels + Resorts collection, under Emaar Hospitality Group. Situated in Jumeirah Beach Residences (JBR) overlooking the Arabian Gulf, the iconic property features two 77-storey towers, 217 hotel guest rooms and suites, dining outlets, unparalleled entertainment facilities, 443 serviced apartments and 478 residential apartments. Guests can enjoy exclusive access to the “Highest outdoor infinity pool in a building in the world” verified by Guinness World Records™ on 31st March 2021 boasting stunning views of Dubai’s skyline. The property also features a private beach, multiple pools, avant-garde event spaces and state-of-the-art gym and the award-winning The Spa at Address.    

Website: https://www.addresshotels.com/en/resorts/address-beach-resort/
Instagram: @addressbeachresort   
Facebook: AddressBeachResort   

 

Address Beach Resort Logo

 

SOURCE Address Beach Resort

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.